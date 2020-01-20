Oklahoma's first junior day was a more quiet affair than some others but it netted positive results with the commitment of long sought after offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery . The nation's No. 38 offensive tackle, and No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas pledged to the Sooners not long after leaving campus. So what is it that has Bill Bedenbaugh , Lincoln Riley , and co. eyeing him?

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Montgomery is a player that is equal parts work in progress and raw tools. Montgomery has some weight to shed before he can rebuild himself in the way he can reach his full potential but he also has light feet that he moves around well for a guy with so much room for growth.

If there is one thing that consistently catches the eye on Montgomery's tape it is his ability, and desire, to finish blocks. When he locks onto a defender or gets a chance for a knockdown block, he's going to take it and accomplish it. At times his feet will get a little quiet but when he keeps them moving he is a dominant finisher.

Montgomery has a big powerful base at right tackle for Episcopal but a move inside to guard might be a natural evolution for his game where his phone booth style might work out well.

On tape, Montgomery tends to do a nice job finding more work and shows good intelligence in not trying to do more than he needs on his initial assignment. Basically, should a defender be shooting to a gap inside, while the Episcopal play is moving outside, Montgomery is going to get his hands to the defender, stun him, and then move onto the outside as the running back will already be beyond the defender's reach.

Player Comparison: His ability to finish, natural athleticism, and the room to develop in the weight room reminds me somewhat of Adam Shead even if he's a little more raw at the same point in time.