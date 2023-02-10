Doing a players to watch list usually isn’t all that tough, but when you’re talking Oklahoma softball, um, couldn’t you just put the entire team?

Joking, well, maybe. It is incredibly impressive the roster Patty Gasso has for the 2023 season, and everybody recognizes it.

A whopping eight OU players were named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list recently announced. With 50 total players in the running that means the Sooners represent 16 percent of the list. No other team had more than three players named.

And they’re looking to keep the award in Norman. Jocelyn Alo won the prestigious honor in 2021 and 2022.

Here’s who might be able to do so again for OU in 2023.

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Jordy Bahl, P

Coming off a dominant freshman season, nobody is expecting a sophomore slump. The issues Bahl had with her forearm late last season are a thing of the past, said Gasso, with Bahl experiencing no pain and no limitations so far. She went 22-1 last season with 205 strikeouts.

Jayda Coleman, CF

Whatever you want from Coleman, she can do it. One of the best fielders in the country and now hoping to bring some power to her hitting game, adding a lot of muscle in the offseason. She’s the vocal leader, the spark plug, and nothing should change during her junior season.

Kinzie Hansen, C/UTL

Everybody knows that wasn’t Hansen going down the stretch run of last season. But those injury issues are no longer there, and the senior is ready to show what she can do once again. When healthy, she has delivered with 36 career home runs and a .993 fielding percentage.

Tiare Jennings, 2B

If it wasn’t for Alo, there’d be a lot more talk about what Jennings just accomplished in her first two seasons. Now we’ll all see what she can do with the spotlight on her more than ever. Jennings has hit 56 home runs in her first two years in Norman.

Haley Lee, C/UTL

Lee is one of three transfers to make the cut as the rich certainly got richer for Gasso through the transfer portal. A star at Texas A&M, it’s going to be about finding the right fit for Lee defensively between catcher, first base and the outfield.

Grace Lyons, SS

One more season for Lyons, voted by her teammates as the OU captain for the 2023 team. Another player who is coming into the season healthy after having surgery in the fall. Lyons is the two-time defending Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and ready to end with a bang.

Cydney Sanders, 1B

Not just a stud transfer, but one with plenty of eligibility remaining. Sanders was one of the three finalists for the national freshman of the year (won by Bahl) and set a single-season record at Arizona State with 21 home runs and playing all 54 games at first base.

Alex Storako, P

The final transfer. If Bahl and Nicole May wasn’t enough for star power at pitcher, here comes Storako. Four years at Michigan, more than 900 strikeouts, and we’ll see where she fits in. She’s a workhorse, having thrown 200 innings last year for the Wolverines with 300 strikeouts.