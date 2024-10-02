Advertisement

Unfazed by the pressure, Hawkins maintains a collision course with history

Unfazed by the pressure, Hawkins maintains a collision course with history

A glimpse at all that defines the Oklahoma freshman QB in advance of the biggest game of his life

 • Parker Thune
Midseason review: Defense

Midseason review: Defense

This defense isn't rebuilding. It's rebuilt, and ready to win big.

 • Jesse Crittenden
4-Piece Nuggets: In-depth updates on several 2026 recruits of note

4-Piece Nuggets: In-depth updates on several 2026 recruits of note

A bye-week recruiting update on several of Oklahoma's top targets in the 2026 cycle

 • Parker Thune
Midseason review: Offense

Midseason review: Offense

It hasn't been the best five-game stretch OU’s offense.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU softball lands 2026 pitcher Keegan Baker

OU softball lands 2026 pitcher Keegan Baker

Oklahoma has added yet another arm to its upcoming recruiting class.

 • Jesse Crittenden

Published Oct 2, 2024
Quick Slants: Who needs more playing time moving forward?
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Jesse Crittenden and Parker Thune discuss their candidates for more playing time, plus hand out grades to the offense, defense and special teams.

Oklahoma