Ranking OU's 2025 opponents: Ole Miss

Editor's note: This is a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2025. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Ole Miss, the team ranked 8th in this series. Last season's trip to Oxford was a tough one for the Sooners. Despite Seth Littrell's dismissal the previous week, then-interim offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley and Jackson Arnold led the Sooners to a halftime lead over Ole Miss. But the offense was shut out in the second half, and the Rebels cruised to a 26-14 win in October. Now, the Sooners will have their opportunity for an October win when the Rebels come to town this fall. This season will mark the first time the Sooners have played Ole Miss at Owen Field, and just the third time the programs have faced overall. The Rebels won the first two meetings, but the Sooners have the chance to secure a crucial conference win and snag some revenge in the process. Expectations are mixed for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in 2025. The Rebels narrowly missed the playoffs last season and will be relying on a ton of newcomers this fall. Here's a look at what the Rebels will bring to Norman later this year:

GAME INFO

When: Oct. 25, 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. CT Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV: TBD

OUINSIDER METRICS

Difficulty: 8/10 Significance: 7/10 Entertainment Value: 7/10 Total score: 22/30

OLE MISS OVERVIEW

2024 STATS Record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC) Scoring offense: 38.6 points per game (3rd nationally) Scoring defense: 14.4 points per game (2nd nationally) Total offense: 526.5 yards per game (2nd nationally) Total defense: 311.2 yards per game (14th nationally) KEY DEPARTURES QB Jaxson Dart (4,279 yards, 29 TD, 6 INT, 69% completion) RB Henry Parrish Jr. (130 carries, 678 yards, 10 TD) WR Tre Harris (60 receptions, 1,030 yards, 7 TD) WR Cayden Lee (57 receptions, 874 yards, 2 TD) WR Jordan Watkins (49 receptions, 906 yards, 9 TD) LB Chris Paul Jr. (88 tackles, 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT) LB TJ Dudley (76 tackles, 5 TFL) DE Princely Umanmielen (37 tackles, 14 TFL, 10.5 sacks) CB Trey Amos (50 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INT) KEY RETURNERS LB Suntarine Perkins (60 tackles, 14 TFL, 10.5 sacks) KEY ADDITIONS WR Harrison Wallace III (Penn State) QB Pierce Clarkson (Louisville) OT Percy Lewis (Auburn) WR Traylon Ray (West Virginia) S Sage Ryan (LSU) CB Jaylon Braxton (Arkansas) EDGE Da'Shawn Womack (LSU)

STORYLINES

— Can Austin Simmons be an impactful quarterback? The Rebels' offense is a huge question mark. They were one of the most explosive offenses in the country last season, ranking third in scoring offense and second in both passing and total offense. But they're losing Dart as well as their top three receivers and their starting running back. Now, they head into the fall with a first-time quarterback tasked with leading the offense. Simmons will be one of the more intriguing SEC players to watch. He reclassified from the 2025 to the 2023 recruiting class and was a consensus four-star prospect. He spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss sitting behind Dart and mostly played in garbage time, completing 19 of 32 passes last season for 282 yards and two touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out, and how big of a leash he'll have. The Rebels also added two prominent transfer quarterbacks — Pierce clarkson (Louisville) and Maealiuaski Smith (Oklahoma State) — who could push Simmons. He'll also be leading a new-look offense, although the Rebels did well to add some big skill players in the portal. — What are the expectations for the Rebels in 2025? It's an interesting question. The Rebels were good in 2024, but it was a disappointment to finish outside the CFB playoff race. They had one of the best offenses in the country to pair with a top-15 defense. Their losses to Kentucky and Florida were both unexpected and really hurtful. But there could be a huge step back in 2025. The Rebels lost most of their key pieces on both sides of the ball and will be relying on new faces who don't have experience, either in an Ole Miss uniform or on the field in general. That makes them a relatively unknown opponent for the Sooners. The good news is that the Sooners get them at home in October. It's possible Ole Miss comes into town as a better-than-expected team that has its eyes on the playoff race. It's also possible they arrive in Norman as a middle-of-the-pack-at-best SEC team that isn't a huge challenge, especially compared to the rest of the Sooners' schedule.

ANALYSIS

Last year proved that no game in the SEC is an easy one. That'll be the case again this season, especially with how tough the Sooners' schedule will be. Ole Miss is one of those teams who will be tough to beat, even at home. But their ceiling doesn't project to be particularly high. With a schedule that includes road games at Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina — as well as games against Texas, LSU and Michigan — a home game against Ole Miss is one the Sooners need to win.

