Editor's note: This is the final installment in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. This installment focuses on Oklahoma State, which is ranked No.1. Entering his 19th season as Oklahoma State’s head coach, 2023 could be the most pivotal year yet for Mike Gundy. The Cowboys finished with a 12-2 record in 2021 — one of the best seasons in program history — and were a few inches away from a Big 12 Championship win over Baylor. That led to high expectations in 2022, but the Cowboys finished with a disappointing 7-6 record amid significant injuries. Expectations aren’t high for the Cowboys in 2023 following a mass exodus of players via the transfer portal during the offseason. The Cowboys were selected No. 7 in the annual Big 12 preseason poll later this month. But with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC following this season, 2023 feels like a huge opportunity for the Cowboys. If they can bounce back from last season and assert themselves as Big 12 contenders, that could help propel the Cowboys as the conference’s top team moving forward. But if they have another disappointing season, they risk being left behind. Oklahoma will find out more about the Cowboys on Nov. 4, when they travel to Stillwater in what could be the most hostile environment the Sooners face all season. Here’s an overview of the Cowboys and what the Sooners can expect in 2023:

OUInsider metrics

Significance: 10/10 Difficulty: 10/10 Entertainment value: 10/10 Total score: 30/30 * Is Oklahoma State the most talented team the Sooners will face all season? Probably not. But this year is likely to bring the most contentious Bedlam game in the century-long history of the rivalry. The future of the rivalry is, at best, in question with the Sooners jumping to the SEC in 2024, and they have to travel to Stillwater for the final matchup as Big 12 foes. Boone Pickens Stadium is going to be loud. It's going to be hostile. And the Cowboys will want nothing more than to beat the Sooners before they leave the conference for good.

Series history

OU leads 91-19-7 in the all-time series record

OSU overview

2022 stats Offense: 30.6 points per game (49th nationally) Defense: 28.9 points allowed (89th nationally) Key departures (2022 stats): QB Spencer Sanders (3,033 total yards, 57.6% completion, 25 total TDs, 9 INTs) RB Dominic Richardson (149 carries, 543 yards, 8 TDs) WR John Paul Richardson (49 receptions, 503 yards, 4 TDs) WR Bryson Green (36 receptions, 584 yards, 5 TDs) DB Jason Taylor II (99 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 6 INTs) LB Mason Cobb (96 tackles, 13 TFLS, 1 INT) DE Brock Martin (43 tackles, 12.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks) Key returners (2022 stats): WR Brennan Presley (67 receptions, 813 yards, 2 TDs) RB Ollie Gordon (62 carries, 308 yards, 2 TDs) DB Kendal Daniels (71 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 3 INTs) Key additions: *RB Elijah Collins, Michigan State: The former three-star prospect spent four seasons with the Spartans, totaling 1,506 yards and 11 touchdowns on 353 carries. *WR Arland Bruice IV, Iowa: A former four-star prospect, Bruice spent two seasons with the Hawkeyes. He totaled 19 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown last season. * QB Alan Bowman, Michigan: Bowman, a sixth-year senior, spent his first three seasons with Texas Tech before transferring to Michigan in 2021. Bowman started 16 games in his Texas Tech tenure.

Storylines

Is this the last Bedlam game for the foreseeable future?: It’s been a huge topic since Oklahoma and Texas voted to join the SEC in 2021. The future of the rivalry came more into focus earlier this month at Big 12 Media Days after comments from Gundy and OU coach Brent Venables. Gundy definitively stated that Bedlam was “over” because of Oklahoma’s decision and the potential troubles of scheduling agame once OU leaves, and he expressed a lack of interest in continuing the rivalry as an annual non-conference game. Now, none of that necessarily means that the game will never be played again. It does, however, make it likely that 2023 could be the last year it’s played for a while. That should make this year’s game arguably the most emotional the rivalry has ever been. Who’s Oklahoma State’s quarterback?: Spencer Sanders, who was the starting quarterback for the last four seasons, is now at Ole Miss after an unusual and confusing saga. That leaves a hole at quarterback. During Big 12 Media Days, Gundy said the team likely won't make a decision until midway through fall camp. Bowman easily offers the most experience of anybody on the roster and will likely be the starter, but he last started a game in 2020. The Cowboys also added 2023 three-star prospect Zane Flores, a four-year starter at Gretna High School in Nebraska, to the fold. The Cowboys have three other quarterbacks on the roster — Tulsa native Peyton Thompson, Garret Rangel and Gunner Gundy. Either way, the Cowboys need production. The offense fell apart down the stretch last season as Sanders struggled with injuries, and the defense couldn’t pick up the slack. If the Cowboys hope to exceed expectations, they’ll need good production under center.

Analysis

There’s so much more on the line than just bragging rights in this year’s Bedlam. This game opens the November slate for both teams, and it could be a crucial opportunity for either team hoping to make a push. The Sooners will have the talent advantage and did win last year’s game 28-13, but the noise will be against them. This will be the toughest environment they face all season. Get the popcorn ready.

OUInsider Schedule Preview Rankings