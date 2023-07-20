Editor’s note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Kansas, Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and TCU. This installment focuses on Texas, which is ranked No. 2.

Is 2023 championship or bust for Texas?

It might be.

The Longhorns landed at No. 1 in the conference preseason poll earlier this month for the first time since 2009. That comes after a solid but ultimately disappointing campaign in 2022, which saw the Longhorns finish with an 8-5 overall record and a 6-3 record in conference play.

The high expectations aren’t new, but the last 13 seasons haven’t been kind to the Longhorns. Since 2010, they’ve had five losing seasons, zero conference championships and only two seasons with more than eight wins.

But the Longhorns retooled during the offseason, which includes a 2023 signing class that ranks third nationally, per Rivals, and they retained several key players on both sides of the ball.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian — entering his third season at the helm — stopped short of promising a Big 12 championship this fall. But considering the Longhorns are in desperate need of great season, particularly with the move to the SEC just a year away, he knows the pressure is on.

“I expect our team to play aggressive, tough, fast, physical, and smart football every Saturday,” Sarkisian said during Big 12 Media Days last week. “If we do that every Saturday, we'll put ourselves in position to be competing for a championship.”

Oklahoma will face the Longhorns on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl. Here’s an overview of the Longhorns and what the Sooners can expect in 2023: