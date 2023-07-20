Ranking OU's opponents: The stage is set for a special Red River Rivalry
Editor’s note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Kansas, Cincinnati, UCF, BYU and TCU. This installment focuses on Texas, which is ranked No. 2.
Is 2023 championship or bust for Texas?
It might be.
The Longhorns landed at No. 1 in the conference preseason poll earlier this month for the first time since 2009. That comes after a solid but ultimately disappointing campaign in 2022, which saw the Longhorns finish with an 8-5 overall record and a 6-3 record in conference play.
The high expectations aren’t new, but the last 13 seasons haven’t been kind to the Longhorns. Since 2010, they’ve had five losing seasons, zero conference championships and only two seasons with more than eight wins.
But the Longhorns retooled during the offseason, which includes a 2023 signing class that ranks third nationally, per Rivals, and they retained several key players on both sides of the ball.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian — entering his third season at the helm — stopped short of promising a Big 12 championship this fall. But considering the Longhorns are in desperate need of great season, particularly with the move to the SEC just a year away, he knows the pressure is on.
“I expect our team to play aggressive, tough, fast, physical, and smart football every Saturday,” Sarkisian said during Big 12 Media Days last week. “If we do that every Saturday, we'll put ourselves in position to be competing for a championship.”
Oklahoma will face the Longhorns on Oct. 7 at the Cotton Bowl. Here’s an overview of the Longhorns and what the Sooners can expect in 2023:
OUInsider metrics
Significance: 9.5/10
Difficulty: 9/10
Entertainment value: 9.5/10
Total score: 28/30
* Of course the Red River Rivalry is always a game that both fan bases and college football fans circle every year. This year’s meeting, in particular, will feature all kinds of storylines both on and off the field.
This could also be the Sooners’ toughest test of the regular season. The Sooners absolutely have the tools to win, and recent history says Texas will fall short of expectations, but on paper the Longhorns have arguably the most talent of any team in the Big 12.
Series history
Texas leads all-time series record 63-50-5
Texas overview
2022 stats
Offense: 34.5 points per game (25th nationally)
Defense: 21.6 points per game (21st nationally)
Key departures (2022 stats):
RB Bijan Robinson (*258 carries, 1,894 total yards, 20 total touchdowns)
RB Roschon Johnson (93 carries, 554 yards, 5 TDs)
LB Demarvion Overshown (96 tackles, 10 TFLs, 4 sacks)
Key returners (2022 stats):
QB Quinn Ewers (*2,177 passing yards, 58% completion, 15 TDs, 6 INTs)
WR Xavier Worthy (*60 receptions, *760 yards, *9 TDs)
WR Ja’Tavion Sanders (54 receptions, 613 yards, 5 TDs)
WR Jordan Whittington (50 receptions, 652 yards, 1 TD)
LB Jaylan Ford (*119 tackles, 10 TFLs, 2 sacks, *4 INTs)
DB Jahdae Barron (78 tackles, 11.5 TFLS, 1 sack, 2 INTs)
DL Barryn Sorrell (44 tackles, 9 TFLs, *5.5 sacks)
Key additions:
* QB Arch Manning, true freshman — the highly-touted quarterback was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
* LB Anthony Hill, true freshman — Hill was the No. 1 overall linebacker in 2023.
* RB CJ Baxter, true freshman — Baxter was the No. 1 overall running back in 2023.
* WR Adonai Mitchell, Georgia — the 6-foot-4 wide receiver started 15 games over his past two seasons with the Bulldogs, totaling 38 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Mitchell is a former 2020 four-star recruit.
Storylines
Big 12 sendoff: Nearly two years ago, OU and Texas jointly announced they were leaving for the SEC. On Oct. 7, they’ll play their final regular-season matchup as Big 12 rivals.
While the Red River Rivalry is a marquee game for the Big 12 every year, this game will likely have the attention of many fans across the country. With the SEC move on the horizon, that puts more pressure on both teams to win. Plus, both teams were picked to finish in the top-three of the Big 12 standings, making this game a potential Big 12 championship preview.
While both teams will continue playing at the Cotton Bowl as SEC members, this edition of the rivalry should have a slightly different feeling to it.
Can OU avenge last season’s loss?: The Sooners had lost two straight games prior to last year’s matchup with Texas. Dillon Gabriel was also injured in the prior game against TCU, leaving the Sooners without their starting quarterback.
The Longhorns took full advantage. They shutout the Sooners 49-0 as the OU offense never found a rhythm.
Assuming both teams stay healthy, this year’s matchup should be a lot different. Though OU coach Brent Venables said he’s not putting too much significance into the game.
“That game has no more additional significance than any other game,” Venables said at Big 12 Media Days. “It’s an important game. They’re all important. At 6-7 (last season), you realize that.”
Still, it’d be surprising if revenge wasn’t on the team’s mind at least a little bit.
Analysis
Both teams are looking to bounce back from disappointing seasons a year ago. Both teams are better, at least on paper, than they were last year. Both teams are expected to be in contention for a Big 12 title. Both teams are jumping to the SEC in a year.
This game should be the true definition of a toss-up, but a lot can change between now and October. The oddsmakers will likely favor Texas slightly. But for OU, a win would send a significant statement.