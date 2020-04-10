Rivals100 cornerback Latrell McCutchin was a prospect that was being debated as a potential five-star before a torn ACL cost the junior the majority of his 2019 season. McCutchin was committed to the Crimson Tide at that point, but had accumulated quite the impressive offer sheet. He maintained communication with several schools while consistently showing support for Alabama, but McCutchin backed off that commitment in March while on an unofficial visit to Oklahoma. Alabama remains squarely involved here along with Oklahoma, but McCutchin has completely reopened his recruitment and has no timeline for a new decision.

1. OKLAHOMA

McCutchin opted to decommit from Alabama while on an unofficial visit in Norman in March, giving plenty of reason to believe that the Sooners are currently the team trending for the four-star cornerback. Even when McCutchin was committed to Alabama, Lincoln Riley and Roy Manning did a fantastic job of letting the cornerback know he was a top priority and cultivated a strong relationship. While there is no timeline for a decision, my gut says the Sooners are the team to beat.

2. ALABAMA

Any time a prospect commits to a school very early on in the process, it's almost expected that they eventually reopen their recruitment or suffer a change of heart. While McCutchin was open that he kept conversing with other coaching staffs, he remained very adamant his pledge to Alabama would stick. That commitment lasted 10 months and McCutchin had plans to return to Tuscaloosa before the coronavirus shutdown. Odds are that the Tide coaches are not done with McCutchin yet.

3. LSU

LSU was among the handful of teams that crept into the race for McCutchin during his 10-month commitment to Alabama. He received an offer during that span and said he paid close to attention to the Tigers' victory over Texas in Austin, just a few minutes down the road from McCutchin's residence. Both cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and coach Ed Orgeron were in regular contact with McCutchin as recently as the fall and with his recruitment now reopened, expect the school with the rich history of defensive backs to go after one of the country's best.

4. OHIO STATE

Like LSU, Ohio State has a storied track record of recruiting and developing some of the best defensive backs in America. As we prepare for Texas native Jeffery Okudah to potentially be the first cornerback off the board in the NFL Draft, it's hard to ignore that the Buckeyes are hoping to repeat history with McCutchin. Ohio State offered the four-star back in September and instantly grabbed his attention. McCutchin also has a connection to fellow Austin native Garrett Wilson, so expect at least an official visit here.

5. FLORIDA

Among the most important relationships that McCutchin has forged during his recruitment is his bond with Florida assistant coach Keiwan Ratliff. The two are very close and that has kept the Gators steadily in the mix for the Rivals100 talent dating back to last year. McCutchin has yet to visit The Swamp and won't have an opportunity to do so because of the coronavirus shutdown, but expect an official visit down the road.

6. GEORGIA

Amid an active recruiting period last December, the Georgia coaches extended an offer in the direction of McCutchin. Georgia signed Jalen Kimber in 2019 and Lewis Cine the year prior out of the Lone Star State and would love to repeat history with McCutchin in 2020. McCutchin has yet to visit Athens, but UGA could certainly emerge as a team in the mix for him this summer or fall.