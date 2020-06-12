Ranking the Contenders: Jalil Farooq
Rivals250 wide receiver Jalil Farooq is taking his time with his decision, so the pandemic and recruiting dead period hasn’t affected his timeline much. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise star wants to take his official visits before committing and there are still a few places he hasn’t been yet. Take a look at where his top contenders currently stand.
*****
RELATED: How things stand with top 5 uncommitted WRs
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker
*****
*****
1. MARYLAND
The Terps are doing a great job recruiting local talent and Mike Locksley has prioritized Farooq since he got hired. The Terps signed Farooq's former teammate, Isaiah Hazel, in the 2019 class, and Farooq is very close with a number of other current players and recruits. He has been to the nearby campus many times and feels very comfortable there. Maryland will stay at the forefront of his recruitment until he signs his National Letter of Intent.
*****
2. WEST VIRGINIA
Farooq hasn’t been to West Virginia yet, but the Mountaineers have a good chance of landing Farooq’s commitment down the road. It all hinges on his relationship with offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerard Parker. Farooq and Parker have been close for the last few years and that’s the driving force behind his interest in West Virginia. Parker just pulled a commitment from Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather, and Farooq could end up following suit.
*****
3. OKLAHOMA
The Sooners have been all over Farooq for a long time, almost as long as they've been recruiting five-star quarterback Caleb Williams. There is some thought that the two could be a package deal, but Farooq is adamant that he wants to take his official visits. Oklahoma’s offense fits Farooq’s skill set nicely, and he sees how much success he could have in Norman. Look for the Sooners to gradually turn up the heat on him over the next couple months.
*****
4. ALABAMA
Nick Saban has been in regular contact with Farooq over the last few months and that is a big factor in Farooq’s decision-making process. That focused attention and Alabama’s track record of developing players like Farooq have helped the Crimson Tide stay near the top of Farooq’s list. Saban has also talked to Farooq about playing on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows he could be successful going that route, too, just like Trevon Diggs.
*****
5. GEORGIA
The Dawgs are quietly in good position with Farooq and could be poised to move up this list. He has been in regular contact with the Georgia coaches and seems to like what they’re telling him about his opportunity in Athens. Keep an eye on Georgia and Farooq over the next few months. Penn State could have easily been listed here, but they’re losing momentum with Farooq. The Nittany Lions need to regroup quickly if they hope to end up signing him.