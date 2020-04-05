Rivals100 defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye trimmed his list of suitors down to six on Christmas Eve, naming Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU as his top programs. By no means did it close off other programs from entering the mix, but Adeleye -- who since relocated from the Katy, Texas to IMG Academy in Florida -- will be primarily focusing on his top six. Adeleye has circled Aug. 1 as his commitment date and, even with the NCAA's recruiting dead period being extended through May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the four-star defensive end still plans to stick with his timetable. He has visited Florida a good bit since moving closer to Gainesville, but don't discount longtime pushes from programs like the Sooners and Aggies, who have remained top contenders for the length of Adeleye's recruitment.

1. FLORIDA

Adeleye has family in and across the Sunshine State and recently transferred from Katy Tompkins High School to IMG Academy. In the process, the Rivals100 defensive end has made multiple trips to Gainesville to further his relationship with defensive line coach David Turner, who had Adeleye's attention dating back to last year, too. Adeleye has publicly stated that the Gators are currently recruiting him the hardest and his new location bodes well for the team's chances moving forward. Look for Florida to remain at or close to the top until a decision is made in August.

2. OKLAHOMA

Even though Adeleye hails from Katy, Texas, Oklahoma has been a team steadily in the mix throughout his recruitment and at times, has been perceived as the favorite. Defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux hails from Houston and that connection has loomed very large in terms of the relationships that Adeleye prioritizes. If not for the coronavirus shutdown, there is a strong possibility he would have been back in Norman for spring football or even an official visit. Oklahoma should be taken seriously as one of the presumptive favorites come August.

3. OHIO STATE

The NCAA recruiting dead period hurt a program like Ohio State the most because it's unequivocally the hardest campus for Adeleye to visit. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes' reputation is still strong enough to keep them steadily in the mix for the four-star defensive end -- not to mention Larry Johnson and his powerful resume, which Adeleye is quite fond of. Ohio State will likely get a visit pretty soon after on-campus visits resume.

4. TEXAS A&M

Texas A&M is the only Texas-based program that's still squarely in contention for Adeleye, who elected not to include the Longhorns as a finalist last December. The Aggies were the first to offer Adeleye and the 1-2 punch of Elijah Robinson and Terry Price gives Texas A&M a unique advantage as it pertains to relationships and familiarity. Adeleye has frequented College Station quite a bit over the years and relocating to IMG should not impact much here.

5. ALABAMA