So this is an initial look at how the OU schedule shakes out. We’ll reexamine again following spring practice after getting to see these teams in action, and then once again following Big 12 media days and all transfer portal moves locked in.

If anything, in a lot of ways, the conference did the Sooners a favor in terms of not having Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech not on schedule. Those were three of OU’s six conference losses in 2022.

After all that anticipation and wondering what the Big 12 conference was going to do to Oklahoma with the 2023 schedule, it was actually rather meh.

No. 12 vs. Arkansas State (Sept. 2)

The story: There isn’t a lot of intrigue in the opponent, especially after ASU’s 3-9 season in 2022. Instead, it’s going to be about how Brent Venables and company start the season. How much improvement will be on display for both the offense and defense?

No. 11 vs. SMU (Sept. 9)

The story: Really no fault of the Mustangs as any opponent here was going to feel like a massive letdown when replacing Georgia. Any storyline there could have been was eliminated when former OU quarterback Tanner Mordecai left SMU for Wisconsin. It is a homecoming for SMU defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux, who played and has coached at OU.

No. 10 at Tulsa (Sept. 16)

The story: Venables vs. Kevin Wilson will no doubt carry the headlines of the week. The Golden Hurricane were 5-7 last season, but there’s no way of knowing what TU is going to look like with Wilson calling the shots. It should make for a lively environment, though, in mid-September.

No. 9 vs. Iowa State (Sept. 30)

The story: You know what to expect from ISU’s defense, but the offense didn’t have a lot of fireworks in 2022 and hard to know if that’s changed. If not, the Sooners could be set for their first comfortable home victory vs. the Cyclones since the 2015 season.

No. 8 vs. West Virginia (Nov. 11)

The story: OU played its worst game of the season by far in the loss at WVU last year, the first time the Mountaineers have defeated the Sooners in Big 12 play. OU should be able to correct that in 2023, and perhaps in very emphatic fashion.

No. 7 vs. Central Florida (Oct. 21)

The story: Dillon Gabriel’s and Jeff Lebby’s ties to UCF give this enough oomph for the week, but you also know UCF is going to have athletes all over the field. A game where OU should take care of business if it brings its best game, especially coming off a bye week.

No. 6 at Cincinnati (Sept. 23)

The story: If Luke Fickell was still the head coach, this would be closer to No. 4 or No. 3. Instead, it lands here, and one thing you know is that crowd is going to be going nuts with OU as its first-ever Big 12 home game. This ranking could change based on what we see from Scott Satterfield in the months ahead.

No. 5 at Kansas (Oct. 28)

The story: Jalon Daniels, period. OU didn’t have to face Daniels last season, with Daniels injured for that week. Daniels finished the season with a memorable outing in KU’s bowl game, and Lance Leipold seems to have the Jayhawks continuing in an upward trajectory.

No. 4 vs. TCU (Nov. 24, Friday)

The story: Everybody talked about the BYU-TCU combo to end the season, but nobody knows at all what these teams will look like in late-November. Nobody would have expected TCU to be 12-0 last season, and it’s hard to gauge what the Frogs will look like in the final week. So we hedge a bit and say No. 4.

No. 3 at Oklahoma State (Nov. 4)

The story: Not based on importance or what it means because it would be a lot higher, but it’s incredibly tough to say what Mike Gundy’s squad is going to look like. The transfer portal exodus in Stillwater was one of the bigger stories of the offseason. OSU will have had to have solved that issue by November, but what kind of team the Cowboys will be is a mystery.

No. 2 at BYU (Nov. 18)

The story: Last year is a great example of why this could be difficult to gauge. Baylor goes to Provo and loses in September. Arkansas goes in October and puts up 52. What will a Big 12 schedule do to the Cougars at this point? Either way, the atmosphere should be tremendous and make this one of the toughest games of the year.

No. 1 vs. Texas (Oct. 7, Dallas)

The story: Nobody wants to remember 49-0 last year. Put aside pride and revenge and all that, and Texas just looks like the most talented team OU face in the regular season. We’ve said that before about UT, so you pause a bit. But if the Longhorns are all about football and not about other outside factors, this should be a dandy in the Cotton Bowl.