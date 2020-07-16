He hasn’t started a game yet, but the honors keep coming in for Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Predicted to be one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy Award by Las Vegas oddsmakers, Rattler can add Big12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year to the list, earning the distinction Thursday afternoon as voted by the league’s media.

Rattler wasn’t alone for the Sooners as five players were selected for the All-Big 12 First Team, highlighted by center Creed Humphrey.

The redshirt junior is one of three offensive players to make the cut, joined by wide receiver Charleston Rambo and offensive tackle Adrian Ealy. Rambo was also named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday morning, given to the nation’s best receiver.

Kicker Gabe Brkic, who didn’t miss a single field goal attempt in 2019, made the kicker slot, while defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins is OU’s lone defensive representative for the first team.

OU’s five first-team selections tied it with Texas for the most of any team in the conference. Overall, 29 names were chosen.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was selected as Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills earned the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The preseason poll for the conference will be released Friday.