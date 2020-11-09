Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Spencer Rattler were pretty adamant Saturday night that the health of Rattler would not be an issue moving forward.

Less than 48 hours later, and the tone from Riley certainly has not changed. Riley was asked about the health and status of Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner on Monday and made it clear he is not worried about the duo being ready for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State next weekend.

“Oh, they are both fine,” said Riley during the Big 12 teleconference. “If we played this week, they'd both be fine. We'll use it (bye week) to our advantage, but it wouldn't be a determining factor on them playing or not.”

Rattler was injured midway through the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run. Instead of avoiding contact, Rattler delivered a blow of his own in reaching the end zone. He played multiple series after the collision, but it appeared as though he didn’t have the velocity on some of his throws as he usually does.