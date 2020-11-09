Rattler, Stogner resting up for Bedlam
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Spencer Rattler were pretty adamant Saturday night that the health of Rattler would not be an issue moving forward.
Less than 48 hours later, and the tone from Riley certainly has not changed. Riley was asked about the health and status of Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner on Monday and made it clear he is not worried about the duo being ready for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State next weekend.
“Oh, they are both fine,” said Riley during the Big 12 teleconference. “If we played this week, they'd both be fine. We'll use it (bye week) to our advantage, but it wouldn't be a determining factor on them playing or not.”
Rattler was injured midway through the second quarter on a two-yard touchdown run. Instead of avoiding contact, Rattler delivered a blow of his own in reaching the end zone. He played multiple series after the collision, but it appeared as though he didn’t have the velocity on some of his throws as he usually does.
Stogner was also banged up in the second quarter. On a reception from Rattler, Stogner’s knees were taken out on the tackle. He limped into the locker room at halftime. After returning for the third quarter to the sideline, Stogner went back to the locker room and didn’t return to the game.
Rattler said following the contest it was a bruised hip and said it was nothing serious. Riley, on his Sunday night coach’s replay show, said it was just a bruise for Stogner as well.
And give them just a few more hours to rest, too, as Bedlam has been given the primetime treatment. OU and OSU will be 6:30 p.m. on ABC next Saturday.
Willis making progress
Staying in the health status department, it sounds like H-Back Brayden Willis is getting closer and closer to returning.
After missing the season opener for COVID-related reasons, Willis was injured in his first game of the year vs. KSU and has missed every game since.
See y’all bedlam ... https://t.co/0aWvboZQlx— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) November 8, 2020
“Brayden's doing well. I think he's really, really close,” said Riley on Monday. “So we'll see how he develops here and how he continues to respond to treatment and all that here over the next several days. But I think he's certainly getting pretty close.”
OU has still been very productive at the position without Willis because of production from Stogner, Jeremiah Hall and now true freshman Mikey Henderson has been becoming a bigger part of the offense in recent weeks.