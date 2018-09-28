The days of Tulsa (Okla.) Union and Jenks just dominating the Oklahoma high school scene feel like they might be over. There’s no doubt the Redskins and Trojans are always going to be involved, but it’s no longer guaranteed they’ll face each other in the state finals.

And if you had to gauge the first month of OKPreps in 2018, then the early assumption would be Broken Arrow is the squad to beat.

The Tigers have defeated the three other east side powers (Union, Jenks, Owasso) and have won every game by at least 15 points.

As Broken Arrow heads to Norman on Friday evening, it’s not so much about the game as getting a chance to understand why the Tigers are off to such a great start.