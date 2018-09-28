Raym, BA a cut above so far
The days of Tulsa (Okla.) Union and Jenks just dominating the Oklahoma high school scene feel like they might be over. There’s no doubt the Redskins and Trojans are always going to be involved, but it’s no longer guaranteed they’ll face each other in the state finals.
And if you had to gauge the first month of OKPreps in 2018, then the early assumption would be Broken Arrow is the squad to beat.
The Tigers have defeated the three other east side powers (Union, Jenks, Owasso) and have won every game by at least 15 points.
As Broken Arrow heads to Norman on Friday evening, it’s not so much about the game as getting a chance to understand why the Tigers are off to such a great start.
There are quality 2019 names, for sure, but the Broken Arrow and OU connection starts with Raym right now. A one-time OU commit, Raym has been dominant through the first month of the season. He has racked up 60 pancake blocks and is starting to become that force everybody knew he had the potential to be.
Raym has also been a frequent visitor to OU despite the decommitment, returning to Norman once again last weekend for the Sooners’ victory against Army.
Heading into the week, it was expected that OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh would be in attendance Friday evening to watch Raym in action.
Bedenbaugh isn’t supposed to be alone, and this one might be more intriguing, believe it or not. OU has been there with Raym the entire time, but defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks does indeed spend time at the game Friday, it’s to take a look at Slusher.
Already with some big regional and national offers, Slusher has put together a strong first month of the season as well. However, the OU interest has been little-to-nonexistent so far.
If OU was waiting to see how Slusher would fare as a junior and how he stacks up physically, this might be the first indicator of things perhaps starting to heat up between the Sooners and the four-star defensive back.