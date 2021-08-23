Raym 'center' of OU's attention
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Nobody is afraid to address it. The 2021 version of Oklahoma is expected for the biggest things possible. But also nobody is afraid to address the elephant in the room.Because if there’s one positi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news