HOUSTON - No player in the city of Houston has seen a more meteoric rise since the end of the season than Katy (Texas) Tompkins 2021 defensive end Tunmise Adeleye who has rolled in one offer after another. One of those offers was from Oklahoma and he and his father recently checked out Norman and it's safe to say Calvin Thibodeaux and co. have made themselves a very real possibility. He spoke with SCOOPHD about all of this and more.