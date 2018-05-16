BRANDON, Miss. - Few players were a bigger surprise to add to Oklahoma's commitment list during last month's Red-White weekend than Brookwood (Miss.) Northwest Rankin safety Jarrian Jones. In the near month since then, Jones says he is happy with his commitment and still 'sees himself' in Norman and will be returning to campus in early June.

SCOOPHD made the trip to Western Mississippi to catch up with Oklahoma's big commitment about his current standing and the work he is putting in with five-star Chris Steele and many others.