RICHMOND, Texas - The class of 2021 is one of the most talent-rich offensive line groups the state of Texas has ever produced. Nowhere is that more clear than in the Houston area where Oklahoma has already offered five area blockers. One of the earliest of that bunch went to Richmond Foster four-star offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree.

SCOOPHD spoke with Fatheree about his plans to visit Oklahoma early in the season and how his relationship with Bill Bedenbaugh continues to progress.