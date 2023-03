ARLINGTON, Texas - Oklahoma's offensive line recruiting could go in a lot of interesting directions for the class of 2024 but one player who has been an early target for Bill Bedenbaugh is North Richland Hill (Texas) Richland 2024 offensive lineman Daniel Cruz. The big man shined at the Dallas Under Armour camp on Sunday and caught up with SCOOPHD about his future plans including the possibility of multiple trips to Norman.