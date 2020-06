Oklahoma's positive momentum seems to be drawing ever closer to resulting in commitments - including one that is expected to happen today when highly-coveted defensive end Nathan Rawlings-Kibonge announces his decision. That leads the topics in this week's Board Chat but there was plenty more to discuss including what Oklahoma's offensive line could look like over the next few years and what are realistic expectations for a Spencer Rattler led Sooners?

BOARD CHAT - June 16, 2020