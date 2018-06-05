Oklahoma's Tuesday commitment of Sunnyvale, Texas offensive lineman Marcus Alexander was met with plenty of questions by Oklahoma fans. Though he visited Norman last weekend most are still familiarizing themselves with the talented blocker so it's time for SoonerScoop.com to take a look at just what Bill Bedenbaugh and company reeled in with the three-star prospect.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Alexander is a player that we saw, very briefly, at the Dallas 3-Stripe Camp but so much of our evaluation is based on what we see on tape and on tape he shows a willingness to drive his feet at the point of contact. The action is all the more useful because he is strong in his lower body and he winds it up naturally when he makes first contact.

He still has room to develop in the upper body and as that happens he'll improve as a run blocker. Right now his greatest strength in this area are his feet which allow him to seal well and put his big frame in front of defenders. Within that he works well getting to the second level and picks up linebackers very naturally.

In short, Alexander is a promising interior offensive lineman that has the upside to grow into a multi-year starter for the Sooners.

Player Comparison: There is some comparison to former Sooner guard, and long-time NFL offensive lineman, Chris Bush.