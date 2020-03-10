Except that’s not who Reaves is or has been for the Sooners. He’s second on the team in scoring at 14.7 points per game, but it’s almost despite his 3-point shooting instead of being bolstered by it.

So when he has a career night like he did when he scored 41 points in leading an incredible 78-76 comeback victory at TCU on Saturday night, then you figured he littered the box score with his long-distance shooting.

The scouting report was simple about Austin Reaves . When he transferred from Wichita State to Oklahoma, he was a three-point shooter extraordinaire and the definition of a one-trick pony.

In as must-win of a game as it gets, OU trailed TCU by 20 points in the first half and 59-42 midway through the second half before Reaves and the Sooners made their charge.

“I was just doing whatever I could do to help the team win,” Reaves said. “Coaches and players put me in really good situations and things went my way.”

That’s a very simplistic way of summarizing what is the greatest comeback by a Big 12 road team at half in conference history, down 44-26 at the break.

Reaves hit the game-winning jumper with 00.5 seconds left to give OU the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament this week and essentially punch the Sooners ticket to the NCAA tournament once again.

“I’ve been waiting for a game like that all year,” Reaves said. “For it to come in such a crucial game like what we needed and down 20 at one point, I mean, it’s big. Can’t really say anything else. Team did an amazing job. Team did a great job of battling and kept pushing forward.”

And Reaves showed what type of player he is. He was 12-of-23 shooting from the field but only 2 of 7 from 3-point territory. He’s now just under 26 percent from beyond the arc this season, but he’s figured it out.

His aggressiveness has never waned, and after a midseason funk, he’s become a consistent scorer and presence headed down the stretch.

“He was unbelievable,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “He was attacking the rim, attacking the paint. He’s made that progress throughout the year. It was great to see him play the way he did.”

It was a time capsule game for Reaves. He finished with 41 points, five rebounds, six assists and three blocks and was 15 of 16 from the free throw line.

“Yea, it’s basically what you said,” Reaves said. “I made two threes and the rest was around the rim, mid-range and free throw line. Just keep working on your game every day, and that’s what I’ve done.”

OU plays West Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday night. The Sooners have not won a game in the Big 12 tournament since the 2015-16 season.



