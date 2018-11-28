What has been debatable in recent years is how much of that pure sports hatred remains true with today’s crop of players. On opposite sides during the game, but a lot of these kids have played together in high school, 7-on-7 teams, all-star games, etc., so it has felt like the vitriol had disappeared.

Everybody knows that Oklahoma-Texas in the Red River Rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college sports. That’s not a debate.

. @ScoopHD highlights Kyler Murray's media availability Monday talking on rematch vs. #HookEm , his future on the gridiron & engineering the No.1 offense in to the country. https://t.co/juAOg6vjaU #Sooners pic.twitter.com/K0qZmdvTeF

It was sparked a bit in 2017 with first-year coach Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman duking it out on the recruiting trail, trading punch for punch. But even that felt more like respect than anything else.

What we’ve seen on Oct. 6 and beyond, though? Yes, that’s just the way OU-Texas is supposed to be as the two teams prepare for the rematch Saturday in the Big 12 championship in Arlington, Texas.

Back on Oct. 6, it was Texas getting the best of OU. The Longhorns won a thrilling 48-45 contest, kicking the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

All was well until Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger reached out to OU quarterback Kyler Murray following the game. Ehlinger said he went there to tell Murray good game and patted Murray’s helmet.

Murray didn’t seem to care for that at the moment, so Ehlinger told him to have some respect. It has been reported Murray told Ehlinger to get out of his face to which Ehlinger replied, “Well, then take that L, (expletive).”

The Red River Rivalry is back.

Murray clarified a bit on his stance when addressing the media Monday, saying simply had OU won the game, he wouldn’t have run up to Ehlinger in that moment.

However, in discussing Ehlinger’s talent and respecting Ehlinger, Murray wasn’t having any of it.

“I have no comment on that,” Murray said.

The defenses are having their fun, too. Following Texas’ win vs. Iowa State, defensive lineman Breckyn Hager said OU has no defense and that, “it’s 11:12, and OU still sucks.”

Nothing wrong with that in the eyes of most, the Big 12 reprimanded Hager for his comments a couple of days later.

OU linebacker Curtis Bolton didn’t take offense to Hager saying OU sucks, but the defensive comment after OU put up 45 on Texas? It didn’t ring true to him.

“Blows my mind. We hung 50 (45) on them, too,” Bolton said. “If anyone on their defense has anything to say, they can have fun facing Kyler (Murray).”

Then there’s the case of “Horns Down.” In one of the strangest twists of the season, the gesture received an unsportsmanlike penalty for West Virginia after scoring a touchdown in Austin.

Yearly tradition. Horns up from Texas and horns down from Sooners. Is that really going to play a role into things Saturday? Riley is doing all he can to make sure he knows what’s what in Arlington.

“We’re working on some clarification, but I will make sure it’s fully clear to our guys what they can and can’t do,” Riley said.

If you thought common sense would prevail, it didn’t. Riley said on his radio show Tuesday evening he has been informed by the Big 12 that a Horns Down gesture will result in a 15-yard penalty Saturday.

Texas secured the Golden Hat back at the Cotton Bowl, nothing OU can do about that. But now? The Sooners are hoping to get some revenge and place themselves back in the college football playoff for the third time in four years.

And get the last laugh on their rival to close 2018.