SCOOPHD previews the Sooners trip to Austin Wednesday night (ESPN2, 8p).



* Wednesday will be the first career Big 12 road game for a majority of the OU roster, including junior guard Austin Reaves. The Wichita State transfer is coming off a 21-point performance in which he led the Sooners to a late comeback win against Kansas State. Reaves scored 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the final 10:30 of the game to help the Sooners open conference play in the win column. Reaves' 16.6 points per game are the most among Big 12 newcomers and ranks sixth among all players in the conference.

* It isn't just Reaves who has found scoring success for the Sooners. Oklahoma boasts three of the top 10 scorers in the Big 12. In addition to Reaves, Kristian Doolittle (16.9 points per game) is fifth in the league and Brady Manek (14.9) ranks ninth. Oklahoma and Miami are the only major-conference teams with three players averaging at least 14 points.



* Oklahoma boasts a 10-3 record despite a tendency to get off to slow starts. Kristian Doolittle (16.9 points per game), Austin Reaves (16.6 points) and Brady Manek (14.9 points). The Sooners lead the country in both wins in which they trailed by double figures (four) and wins when they trailed at the half (six). In the second half of OU victories, the Sooners are shooting 49.3% while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.