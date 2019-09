After a week on the road recruiting the staff returns to a game week with multiple official visitors expected in Norman this weekend - including a pair of Texas commitments. Go through this week's board chat with SoonerScoop.com recruiting editor Josh McCuistion. We'll talk recruiting, some breakdowns of what's happened on the field through non-conference play, a bit of the bizarre, and much more. Check it all out in the board chat!

BOARD CHAT - September 24, 2019