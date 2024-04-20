NORMAN --- With the 2024 spring game now in the books, the Jackson Arnold era has officially begun in Norman as the Red Team (the offense) defeated the White Team (defense) 65-58.

The game started with Jackson Arnold leading the Sooners offense onto the field and giving OU fans their first glimpse of what the new Seth Littrell offense could look like this season. It only took Arnold four plays to find Purdue transfer Deion Burks for a 64-yard touchdown, where Burks was left wide open and showed off his speed.

It didn't take long for Michael Hawkins Jr.'s offense to respond, as the Red Team marched down the field to extend their lead after a Kalib Hicks 30-yard touchdown run.

One of the bright spots through the drives with Jackson Arnold at the helm was the impressive offensive line play. Jacob Sexton and Michael Tarquin got the nod at tackle with Joshua Bates, Febechi Nwaiwu and Jake Taylor on the interior of the line. In their second drive, the offensive line remained impressive as Arnold was kept clean in the pocket. To cap off their drive, Gavin Sawchuk got the handoff on the goal-line to punch it in.

It was the fourth drive where the defenses started to find their way. Davon Sears made his presence felt, getting to Hawkins Jr. and forcing the first punt of the contest.

After a few more defensive stops, Jackson Arnold found his new star at wide receiver in Deion Burks for a 50-yard touchdown. Burks would finish the half with five receptions, 174 yards and two touchdowns. Arnold would not see the field again after a 10-for-20 performance with 233 yards.

In the second half, the defensive units started to thrive. With two sacks by Gracen Halton on one drive and PJ Adebawore flying off the edge for one of his own, the defensive line play started to dominate.

Brendan Zurbrugg would deliver the game winning drive for the Red Team as Chapman McKown sealed it with an impressive rushing touchdown.