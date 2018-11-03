More than three months later, and everything has changed. From being in a hospital room for multiple days in the summer wondering what his football future was going to be to now starting to become that dynamic difference maker the Sooners defense can definitely use.

“At this point right now, I feel like it would be a definite full redshirt year for him,” Riley said. “Could things change? Potentially, but we’re still in the early stages, and we’re absolutely going to be cautious with him.”

The medical issue was discovered in the middle of the summer, and when Riley addressed the matter at media in late-July, here’s what he said.

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley just couldn’t close that door 100 percent. It came as a huge shock when it was learned freshman EDGE rusher Jalen Redmond looked like he was going to have miss the entire 2018 season because of a blood clot situation in his lungs.

When people talked about the freshmen stars of the 2018 class for OU, Redmond was definitely one of them. You look at defense, and his name was in the same breath as Ronnie Perkins and Brendan Radley-Hiles.

Perkins and Radley-Hiles have been given their chances, and now it’s time for Redmond. The JACK linebacker spot was up for grabs entering the season between Redmond, Mark Jackson and Addison Gumbs.

Following Gumbs tearing his ACL and then subsequent transfer to Oregon State the following week, it allowed Redmond an even better shot at doing something, provided everything was good to do.

Riley and staff were definitely cautious. As Redmond started to progress more, that door cracked just a little bit more. Redmond started doing some physical work, non-contact stuff. He did what was allowed in terms of his strength and conditioning. And as the medical reports became more and more favorable, it became more and more realistic.

“We probably knew a month ago that there was a chance,” said Riley last week. “But there was a strict timeline that we were all going to follow and a lot of checkups. We had a little bit of a chance to physically get him ready and mentally get him ready.

“We traveled him to a few games just to get him used to all the things that we didn’t think we were going to need to yet. He continued to respond well, and doctors and his family felt good about it.”

Redmond saw his first action two weeks ago at TCU. It was nothing major, played seven snaps on defense and two on special teams and recorded his first career tackle.

It was the type of performance that said, oh, he’s a nice story to tell, but he probably won’t be someone to actually watch on the defense.

Until the Kansas State game. Redmond was given more chances, and he made the most of them. He played 24 snaps on defense and six on special teams and made a couple of eye-opening plays that will lead you to believe he’s part of the plan the rest of the way.

He finished with five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, earning the second-highest defensive grade by Pro Football Focus for OU. But it went beyond the stat sheet. He was comfortable. He was home.

“It warms all of our hearts just to see him, a guy who was told he wasn't going to play football this year and maybe not ever again and just to see the type of energy he brought every practice,” sophomore safety Robert Barnes said. “He was there every practice, every workout, every practice during fall camp.

“He couldn't do a thing, but he was there supporting us, lifting, doing whatever extra work he could do. just to see him come out here and make the plays that he makes, it's awesome.”

It still feels like he’s playing on raw athletic ability. Redmond is the epitome of a diamond in the rough. Throughout his early years, he thought basketball would be his calling until he stopped growing.

He didn’t have any varsity stats whatsoever until his junior season at Midwest City (Okla.) High, and with each game, you could see the light bulb come on more and more.

Redmond became a beast during his senior season, going from a regional name to a national name based on his production. A mid-year enrollee for OU, Sooner fans were rightfully excited about what Redmond would bring to the table in 2018, for sure, but also beyond.

He was slowed up during the spring because of a minor injury, and the blood clots could have derailed his trajectory. He kept fighting. The staff kept the faith, and now everybody is being rewarded with what he’s been able to accomplish.

“To get guys ready to go and be productive and the level of play still at a high level, you have to put them in situations,” interim defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill said. “I’ve never been afraid – we’re not afraid – of playing the younger players.

“The only way they can learn is getting experience in front of a live audience or whatever the situation may be. That’s always a part of our game plan. It’s methodically done, and it’s systematically done to make sure. But we’re always going to get those guys prepared and ready.”

Redmond has been prepared. He’s been ready. Now it’s time to watch him work.