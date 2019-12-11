Redmond found second wind
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of the favorite hits for Oklahoma fans this season was defensive lineman Jalen Redmond driving Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the end zone turf just as he released the ball in OU’s 34-27 w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news