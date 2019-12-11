News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 11:01:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Redmond found second wind

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
Staff Writer
@BPrzybylo
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the favorite hits for Oklahoma fans this season was defensive lineman Jalen Redmond driving Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the end zone turf just as he released the ball in OU’s 34-27 w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}