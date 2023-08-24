The Oklahoma pass rush dominated in the nonconference last season, but vanished almost completely once Big 12 play began. The result? Standout performances from opposing quarterbacks, leading the Sooners to a 3-6 finish in Big 12 play, and ultimately a 6-7 record when all was said and done.

There were certainly other factors that played into their losses, but the pass rush and defensive backfield struggles went hand-in-hand for most of the year. Looking back on the season, it’s easy to see that a lack of depth at defensive end certainly played a role in their inability to get to the quarterback, especially late in games. After playing 80 or so snaps a week, the OU pass rush simply ran out of gas.

In 2023 though, that doesn’t appear to be an issue. Reggie Grimes, who is entering his fourth season in Norman, says that competitive depth has stuck out to him in fall camp this far.

“Man, competitive,” Grimes said of fall camp. “We have a lot more competitive depth than we did at this point last year. Everybody knows ball, so it's been fun as a competitor. It's been fun going out and competing every day, putting your best foot forward, and seeing what sticks.”

That "competitive depth" has been a trademark phrase for both coaches and players this offseason, and seems to be something that OU is banking on to make a major difference in their success this fall.

"There's not a drop-off between guys who are first, second, and third because we can all play ball," Grimes said. "That's from the oldest guy in our group to the youngest guy. From Rondell Bothroyd to like PJ (Adepoju Adebawore), we can play. We can ball. It's been really fun to be a part of, this new ends group. It's been really fun to be a part of Team 129."

So, what makes this group different from last year, besides the sheer number of players in the room? Their motor, says Grimes.

"Our motor. It's relentless, relentless pursuit. And if we're tired, two more are coming right back in. We're not going to stop hounding you. I think that's the fun part. I love going out there and getting off a few plays. I'll be on the sideline and then I'll come back in, and it's the same thing over and over and over. That's the funnest part for me."

It all sounds good, right? The added depth, the infusion of talent, the relentless pursuit. But what will keep the pass rush from disappearing again in 2023?

"Man, just going out there and playing. You've got your techniques and all this other stuff, but go out there and play ball. And whatever happens, happens. Just be a guy who shows up, is my main thing.

"You don’t have to have the guy who has to go out there and play 80 plays because we don’t have depth. We have depth now. Everyone can get a little bit bigger piece of the pie, if that makes sense. We can all play. That’s the main thing. It’s rolling out there."