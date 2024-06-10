Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio, and SJ Geurin have entered the transfer portal just four days after Oklahoma completed its historic run to a fourth consecutive national title.

Justin McLeod of D1Softball was the first to report the first wave of transfer portal action for Patty Gasso's squad.

Hodge—the most notable name of the trio set to depart from Norman—started at second base in each of the Sooners' final four games after Alynah Torres was injured while attempting to field a fly ball against UCLA.

On the year, Hodge made 25 starts and maintained an average of .284 at the plate, scoring 28 runs and nine RBIs along the way. She was a key component in Oklahoma finishing out the season strong, going 4-for-10 at the plate with one run scored in each of the Sooners' games against both Florida and Texas. She was also a major factor for OU defensively, helping keep the infield nearly perfect throughout their WCWS run.

With a bevy of talented infielders coming in OU's 2025 class, there was bound to be heavy competition for reps in the dirt, even with Hodge's experience and output this postseason.

Lilio, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 41 games with just two starts in 2024. In two seasons (minus the redshirt in 2022), Lilio played in 88 career games for Oklahoma and maintained an average of .211 at the plate and a .977 fielding percentage. Lilio was highly touted as a recruit out of high school but never got the chance to contribute to a Sooners team rife with elite infield talent.

Geurin, a lefty out of Leander, Texas, is coming off her redshirt freshman year with Oklahoma. She appeared in just nine games for the Sooners, throwing a total of 10.0 IP in 2024. In her limited appearances, Geurin recorded nine strikeouts and maintained a 0.70 ERA with four hits, one earned run, and three BBs allowed. She held opponents to a .118 batting average.