News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 23:17:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Report Card: Houston

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
@jlmccuistion
Editor

Oklahoma's season got off to a strong, if enigmatic, start with a 49-31 win over Houston on Sunday night. Oklahoma came out on fire defensively forcing two immediate three and outs followed by anot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}