Report Card: Houston
Oklahoma's season got off to a strong, if enigmatic, start with a 49-31 win over Houston on Sunday night. Oklahoma came out on fire defensively forcing two immediate three and outs followed by anot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news