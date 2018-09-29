Oklahoma redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Kendall is expected to start Saturday afternoon vs. Baylor, according to a tweet from Kendall’s mother, Kimberly.

Kendall was 8-of-10 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown in OU’s 63-14 season-opening victory against Florida Atlantic before suffering a leg injury.

Although he hasn’t played the last three games, Kendall has been ready for action the last two weeks and will at least get the start vs. the Bears.

It is not known for how long Kyler Murray will be held out of action and OU has not said why Murray will not start Saturday’s game.

Murray has thrown for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns and is second on the team with 240 rushing yards and three more scores in helping OU to its 4-0 start.

Murray and Kendall were in a tight quarterback competition throughout preseason camp, with Murray getting the nod from head coach Lincoln Riley less than two weeks from the season opener.