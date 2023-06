Parks arrived at OU as a consensus four-star prospect and the No.9-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 class, per Rivals. Parks redshirted his freshman season and did not play in 2021. He appeared in five games as a backup tackle last season.

Parks becomes the fourth player to enter the portal since the Sooners' spring game back in April, joining Jamarrien Burt, Damond Harmon and Derrick LeBlanc .

With the Sooners dealing with injuries on the offensive line, Parks saw a lot of reps at tackle during the spring .

"(He's) really having a good spring," OU coach Brent Venables said back in April. "A really good spring. Just more and more comfortable there. Guys are learning how to compete and fight. It’s been fun."

With Tyler Guyton and Stanford transfer Walter Rouse on the roster, it was likely going to be difficult for Parks to see consistent playing time in 2023. Now, the Sooners are tasked with developing depth after Parks' departure.