Oklahoma's 2020 class already has 15 commitments and only a few spots left to fill as they head into their annual ChampUBBQ later this month. With the summer coming to an end and a lot of new commitments over the last few months, it's time to take a look at where things are and what work is left to do.

Also, what one-time commitment may give more reason for the Sooners to feel good about his next decision?

And could good news for Texas result in good news for Oklahoma?





The Sooner Scoop - July 19, 2019