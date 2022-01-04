Reunited and OU '22 coming into focus

Look, if you still had some thoughts that 2022 Oklahoma might still be a lot like 2021 OU, then Jan. 3 is the date to circle.

So much happened in one day that let you know, if you didn’t before, that the Brent Venables era has officially arrived in Norman.

Reunions, transfer portal entries, it was another emotional whirlwind 12 hours for OU fans to deal with after a month of feeling like on an endless loop of ups and downs.

As the clock struck midnight to head to Tuesday, though, the direction is there. It might not include some names OU fans were banking on, but it’s full steam ahead.

In the immediate, the biggest news came from the transfer portal with star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announcing he is going to explore his options via that market.

He included that staying at OU could be an option, which is a lot different compared to most portal announcements, but it does feel like Williams’ days in Norman have reached their end.

The Sooners couldn’t sit around and just wait.

“OU’s commitment to student-athlete development and its powerful track record of preparing players for the next level, including quarterbacks for the NFL, is unparalleled,” said athletic director Joe Castiglione and head coach Brent Venables in a joint statement press release following the Williams news.

“Jeff Lebby is one of the most elite offensive coordinators and quarterback developers in the country. With the players we know are returning and new ones on the way, we will continue to be explosive on offense under his direction.

“This program, which has won more games than any other since 1999, is blessed with talented individuals up and down the roster and on its coaching staff. We stand ready to build on the momentum of last year’s 11 wins and bowl victory, and to continue OU’s long-standing championship tradition.”

You could argue if that statement was actually necessary, but mentioning Lebby brought us to one part of the reunion Monday.

Lebby, of course, was the quarterbacks coach at Central Florida for the 2019 season when Dillon Gabriel was a freshman and recruited Gabriel for the 2019 class. The two have a great bond. And even though Gabriel had committed to UCLA on Dec. 16, nothing was finalized.