Reunited and OU '22 coming into focus
Look, if you still had some thoughts that 2022 Oklahoma might still be a lot like 2021 OU, then Jan. 3 is the date to circle.
So much happened in one day that let you know, if you didn’t before, that the Brent Venables era has officially arrived in Norman.
Reunions, transfer portal entries, it was another emotional whirlwind 12 hours for OU fans to deal with after a month of feeling like on an endless loop of ups and downs.
As the clock struck midnight to head to Tuesday, though, the direction is there. It might not include some names OU fans were banking on, but it’s full steam ahead.
In the immediate, the biggest news came from the transfer portal with star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announcing he is going to explore his options via that market.
He included that staying at OU could be an option, which is a lot different compared to most portal announcements, but it does feel like Williams’ days in Norman have reached their end.
The Sooners couldn’t sit around and just wait.
“OU’s commitment to student-athlete development and its powerful track record of preparing players for the next level, including quarterbacks for the NFL, is unparalleled,” said athletic director Joe Castiglione and head coach Brent Venables in a joint statement press release following the Williams news.
“Jeff Lebby is one of the most elite offensive coordinators and quarterback developers in the country. With the players we know are returning and new ones on the way, we will continue to be explosive on offense under his direction.
“This program, which has won more games than any other since 1999, is blessed with talented individuals up and down the roster and on its coaching staff. We stand ready to build on the momentum of last year’s 11 wins and bowl victory, and to continue OU’s long-standing championship tradition.”
You could argue if that statement was actually necessary, but mentioning Lebby brought us to one part of the reunion Monday.
Lebby, of course, was the quarterbacks coach at Central Florida for the 2019 season when Dillon Gabriel was a freshman and recruited Gabriel for the 2019 class. The two have a great bond. And even though Gabriel had committed to UCLA on Dec. 16, nothing was finalized.
It took less than four hours from Williams announcing he was hitting the portal to Gabriel backing off from the Bruins and going all-in with the Sooners.
How that changes things for Williams remains to be determined, but OU had to make its move. The mantra has been no one person is bigger than the program in the last month. That’s been directed at former head coach Lincoln Riley, after he abruptly left for USC.
But it applies here, too. Being held hostage feels like too strong of a term, but it’s the gist of it in that you can’t be reacting to what one person wants to do. So Venables and Lebby, well, they didn’t.
Gabriel is in. The love from past OU players came out in droves on social media, including a tip of the hat to Gabriel from Heisman winner Kyler Murray.
Gabriel will be entering his fourth year of eligibility and will be a redshirt junior, but he will technically still have three years where he could play.
He only played in three games in 2021, so he didn’t hit the four-game threshold there. And because of the COVID-19 free year ruling, he could still have another year added in that regard as well.
He threw for more than 8,000 yards with 78 total touchdowns in those three seasons at UCF.
Reunion No. 1 with Lebby and Gabriel.
Any other day and reunion No. 2 would have all the headlines. You have your offensive reunion, and now you have a mega-one on defense.
The Clemson boys are all together again in Norman as Todd Bates, the defensive line coach at Clemson, is coming to OU in a reported co-defensive coordinator role.
Bates hasn’t been officially announced yet by OU, but there he was Monday night with a social media message with him, Venables, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and safeties coach Brandon Hall all decked out in their OU gear.
Venables, Bates and Chavis together once again.
Bates has been a huge reason why the Clemson defensive line has been such a college football power in recent years. The outpouring of social media messages from top 2022 and 2023 defensive recruits Monday let you know his respect level carries weight and puts OU in the hunt for the elite of the elite.
Details of Bates’ contract are not immediately known, but Clemson had just reached an agreement last month to pay him $750K per year and added an assistant head coach title for Bates because that’s how valuable he is and Dabo Swinney knew it.
It’s not 2021 anymore. Monday entered a new chapter with Venables steering things in the direction he wants the program to go and where he feels it needs to go.
Gabriel is in. Bates is coming with. We’re beginning to get a clear idea of where the 2022 Sooners group is headed and what they’re all going to be about.