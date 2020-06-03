Riley and athletic director Joe Castiglione have preached about being patient and making sure everybody is as safe and healthy as possible.

The Big 12 announced two weeks ago that it was going to allow member schools to open their doors again for voluntary football workouts June 15, but Riley said the OU administration had already discussed the July 1 date several weeks ago.

“And when our competitors said they were bringing them back early, we didn’t flinch. I think that’s a sign of strong leadership in our university and set our priorities as to what was best and stuck with it.”

“The thing I’m proud of is we didn’t wait for somebody to do it,” Riley said. “We didn’t wait for somebody to tell us what we can do. We simply did what we believed was best. We didn’t wait until one of our competitors did it.

That date? It was never going to change, no matter what.

That goal was July 1, long before any dates were released elsewhere, said head football coach Lincoln Riley in a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon.

Other schools announced their plans. Other conferences laid out what they thought was best. But for Oklahoma, it knew what its goal was in response to players returning to campus during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The difference between June 15 and July 1 really doesn’t feel like much on the surface, but Riley said they’ve already learned so much in the last month that it’s encouraging to know what they might find out in this next month to help prepare them the rest of the way.

“We knew what we were going to do and part of our, and it's been amazing,” Riley said. “It's been close to a month ago that we made that decision. We've already learned so much more about it. and some of the testing procedures and quarantine procedures for our players and all that have changed just in that time. So I can't imagine how much more we are going to learn in the next several weeks.”

Although OU released an extensive list of safety protocols and measures it will take last week, what remained murky was the quarantine situation. Was OU going to lock its players down July 1? Or hope that everything would already be good to go and get back to work July 1?

Riley explained the hope is that all players and all staff members will be able to return to Norman without the virus.

Seems like it’ll be a tough chore, as we’ve already seen some early issues at Oklahoma State and Iowa State. But it remains the hope and the plan.

“The quarantine for us will happen in mid-June,” Riley said. “I don’t want to get too much in the weeds with this, but the general thought is depending on where our players are at, where they’re coming from, there’s a plan in place, kind of a set of guidelines that we go through as far where they quarantine.

“A lot of our players will be able to quarantine if they’re at their homes. The majority of our players will be able to quarantine there. Then we’ve got some safe ways we can bring them back and preserve the integrity of that quarantine through any travel back here.

“It’s a pretty intensive process, but again I think it’s necessary. The goal is with that quarantine to get every single payer and staff member here on campus and start off with everybody not having the virus. Obviously, the next step is keeping it that way.”

OU outlined last week what it would do if somebody did test positive for the coronavirus. There will be a safe spot on campus for the players and the staff members would stay home. The precautions, the strategy, the line of thinking – no doubt this has been something discussed for a long time.

Riley a-OK with COVID-19 recruiting delay

That catches everybody up to speed about OU players and coaches. Then what about recruiting? It was announced last week by the NCAA that the recruiting dead period will go through at least July 31. It had originally been through June 30.

As campuses open nationwide in June, maybe there was some hope recruiting would get the green light. But in hearing Riley’s explanation, it makes sense why that still has to be on the backburner for the time being.

“Do you quarantine recruits? Do you give recruits coronavirus tests? Do you potentially infect the whole team or staff and lose a game, or a season, to bring a recruit to campus? It seems kind of far-fetched,” Riley said. “In my opinion, I think we’re a ways away from having any recruit or family on campus. It’s not what you want it to be.

“Of course, everybody wants to get them to campus, but we’re all having to live in that reality right now, the schools, the parents, the players, the recruits.”

Put it another way. Is the risk worth the reward? Bringing in a top-tier recruit might sound great, but if it leads to a COVID-19 outbreak, what have you really accomplished?

Everybody wants a #ChampUBBQ. It’s a great event to say goodbye to the summer, but if it goes down this year, it can only happen virtually.

And the virtual world has treated OU just fine so far. The Sooners and their recruiting team have done a tremendous job with the virtual visits, helping OU land commitments for some and move ahead in the race for a pledge or two with others.

Mental health a priority

The last Zoom call with Riley had some focus on the physical health of Jadon Haselwood and the rehab process and things of that nature.

With the grind the last few months have been, for all involved, what about the mental health struggle right now?

You already had the COVID-19 pandemic since March, but things went another major direction in the last couple of weeks regarding social injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

If it hasn’t been easy for older people to cope with, can only imagine what it could be like for 18-22-year-old guys trying to figure out how to maintain and thrive.

“Oh, extremely difficult,” Riley said. “I mean, you’ve got players that are totally out of their comfort zones right now. Have been gone so long, missing all the things that they’re used to doing and want to do. Yea, and then with obviously the two major different things going on in our country right now, and in the world, I mean, it’s a huge deal.”

It sounds like it might have been one of the key reasons Riley pushed to be able to spend as much hours with players as possible. Going from two hours per week to eight doesn’t sound like much, but if that’s time that you can dedicate toward making sure everybody is mentally OK, worth it.

“We’re taking some of that time that we could be doing some football-related activities and we’re directing it more towards that area, just because it’s important to us. One, like you said, it’s a big factor, and two, our health and well-being of our players, we never put anything in front of that. I think we’ve taken some positive steps, but certainly as these guys get back on campus, it’s something we’re gonna really be watching out for.”



