Riley said the second half of the scrimmage was dominated by the defense.

“I thought some of our young guys stepped up and did some pretty good things. They battled and continue to impress.”

“It was a pretty typical first scrimmage,” said the Sooners head coach. “It was good to have the Big 12 officials out here. There were a couple of things penalty-wise that stood out and we have to do better. We had some good teaching moments there.

With 8 early enrollees on campus, and plenty of young players battling for key jobs, Riley is learning plenty about his team.

Oklahoma’s first major scrimmage is behind them and Lincoln Riley had a chance to update everyone on how things are developing in camp.

“We have been creating some different turnovers, which has been good to see,” he said. “We had a few more playmakers over there right now, maybe. We have some guys that are just creating some havoc and making things tough for offense. And when they get the opportunity to make some plays ... it feels like more offensively when our guys make a mistake, they are paying for it which is what good defenses do.

The talk of camp to this point has been Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles. But it was another cornerback who has made the move to safety who had OU’s head coach boasting Monday.

“Justin Broiles actually made a helluva play and popped the ball out right at the 1-yard line,” said Riley. “It was a great play by Broiles.”

The Sooners have been hit by injury or is still getting over injuries in the secondary. Riley said sophomore Robert Barnes missed the scrimmage this weekend due to a hamstring injury. Junior safety Chanse Sylvie also missed the scrimmage due to a sprained ankle.

Jordan Parker has returned to practice, but he’s been limited after recovering from a knee injury last season.

“Jordan Parker has been able to come back and do, not any contact stuff, a few drills. It’s been good have him back out,” said Riley.

One player who has been slow to come back from injury is interior offensive lineman Alex Dalton. He has yet to return to practice this spring after missing most of last season.

“Alex Dalton isn’t quite as far as long as we expected,” added Riley. “He’s done a few drills but we haven’t pushed him into contact.”

Following Monday’s workout, Dalton left practice in warmups.

But even with the injuries, Riley has been impressed with the overall progress of his defense and some of the young players who are infusing this program with much-needed athleticism.

“They are involved in it,” said Riley of the new faces. “And I think that some of our guys who played young last year and maybe the last two years, they are starting to get comfortable and get settled in. They've done a good job. We've done a good job coaching over there and that group is progressing.”

THE QUARTERBACK BATTLE

Lincoln Riley gave an update on the quarterback battle going on during the early part of spring camp.

“Overall, I don't know if there's been a ton of separation. There's been some days where Kyler (Murray) has been better. There's been some days when Austin (Kendall) has been better,” he said. “Pretty close right now. And it's a little difficult to tell right now. You only have one A group with your top guys and then the level of play around you isn't as good when you have other guys around you, although it's not bad.

“They are both progressing. Both are doing some good things and making some mistakes too. But they've been learning from them. They haven't made the same mistake twice very often. They were both OK in the scrimmage. They were both pretty good today.”

RILEY WILLING TO FOOT THE BILL

A student will have a chance to win a semester of tuition if they can make a 40-yard field goal during the spring game.

They’ll first line up for a 20-yarder. If they make that, they’ll win an autographed football from Lincoln Riley. If they make a 30-yard kick after that one, they’ll win $500.

And if they advance to a 40-yard kick and make that one, Riley will pay for a semester of their tuition.

We asked him Monday if he’s really paying out of his own pocket or if that’s a marketing play?

“If they make it, I’m gonna pay,” he said. “I’ll have to ask President Boren. Maybe since he’s leaving he’ll give me a retirement discount. Or maybe if the he’s out-of-state he give me an in-state tuition, maybe. We’re gonna have reciprocate.

“I hope they make it. It’s harder than it looks, trust me. I ain’t gonna lie. I did it the other day for a promo and it took more than one or two to get in between.”