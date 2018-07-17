SoonerScoop.com

All of this is to say that Riley and his staff haven’t missed a beat when it’s come to maintaining the success of the program – or recruiting it. During his turns with the media there was some discussion questioning the quality of the defensive recruits the Sooners have signed in recent classes, but it’s hard to be overly critical of the eighth-best class in the nation in 2018 and a Top 3 class to this point in 2019.

After last season’s dazzling run to the College Football Playoff in his first year at the helm, he looked right at home from the start. After being rewarded with a new five-year contract this offseason, Norman figures to be his home for the foreseeable future, and he’ll likely give himself some more options when it comes to those sharply-tailored suits in his wardrobe.

“From a coaching perspective, I feel a little more settled-in,” he said. “Having been through what we did, knowing the staff the way I do now, knowing the team – I think I have a better overall feel for the entire team – and just kind of what it’s like. Being the head coach, knowing the what you go through and the things that are going to be on your plate.”

In a trim, light blue suit with a crimson necktie accented with metallic blue diagonal stripes, Riley looked as good as he felt while he held court with reporters throughout the day at The Star. Heading into his second season as head coach, he joked that this year, he ‘had a little more notice’ before this season to prepare – which is no small task – even for a program like Oklahoma’s in this new post- Baker Mayfield era.

FRISCO, Tex. – Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury may have more of a reputation for his fashion sense around Big 12 Media Days, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley certainly gave him a run for his money Monday.

“My confidence in recruiting comes from that we’re selling a great product in Oklahoma football,” he said. “The people within our program have just bought-in to everything we’ve done recruiting-wise. Every change we’ve made, every point of emphasis, our entire staff has bought-in and our recruiting staff looks different than it did a year ago. I think those changes are all really positive and my confidence comes more from that than myself.”

Riley deflected a little bit from giving himself too much credit in the whole recruiting process, which is typical head coach protocol. He may have taken the humble approach for the masses sticking the cameras and microphones in his face, but there is a clear connection he makes with recruits on a personal level that exudes a different kind of energy – one that falls more in line with the threads he was sporting on Monday than the standard coach’s polo he’s typically in on Saturdays.

“Coach Riley’s always been a cool dude – he’s always been a showtime-type of dude,” sophomore linebacker Kenneth Murray said. “He always had that swag; that persona about him that’s so cool … Obviously, he has other responsibilities now that he’s the head guy, but I don’t think that he’s changed at all. He’s always been a cool dude, someone I can go talk to.”

Riley and his staff have been as successful as anyone in attracting talent to their program. While the Sooners have benefited from significant facility upgrades, the infusion of some newer personalities within his cast of assistants and creative recruiting events have kept Oklahoma atop the Big 12.

“We’ve put a new emphasis on some things, whether it’s new people on our staff – we got a rock star group there right now – we’re just trying to spice it up a little bit,” he said. “We’ve changed things; we’ve done the spring game, we’ve tried to do some things that are cutting-edge and I think that’s why the results have been what they have.”

Heading into this season, Oklahoma is a common selection as favorite to repeat as conference champions. Riley’s leadership on the field is a huge part of that, but his ability to adapt to what’s available to him on the recruiting front promises to be what will help him sustain that success.

“At the end of the day, whatever the rules are, we need to ask if we are taking advantage of every single part of what we can to sell our brand, be different for recruits and to set ourselves apart,” he said. “The good thing is that at Oklahoma, you feel like if you do it right and some things go your way, you feel like you’re always going to have a chance to do some pretty special things.”