With the Big 12 opening its doors June 15 and other schools and conferences going even earlier or very similar dates, was July 1 a success? What did OU learn? And how can it help moving forward?

OU’s football team returned for voluntary workouts Wednesday, and OU announced that it had 14 positive cases of COVID-19 among its players and two among the staff. Seven of those 14 were from before last week, while seven occurred during testing Monday.

Head football coach Lincoln Riley and athletic director Joe Castiglione had been so adamant about taking a patient approach in terms of bringing players back to campus. Did it work?

For the last few weeks, a lot of people have been wondering what the coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers were going to look like at Oklahoma.

“I would say we’ve learned quite a bit,” said Riley in a Zoom conference call Friday afternoon. “All of this is new for everybody, and this is kind of like real life. There’s not one part of this program, not one thing we do on any given day that’s not affected by this pandemic. And so we’ve been able to have a lot of conversations with our peers.

“I think some of them like … that we’re able to protect them in your facilities. Not that it’s easy. It takes a lot of work. But that’s far and away the least of our concerns. Which is kind of what we figured. The majority of cases that you’re having are traced back to what players are doing when in those 20-something hours a day that you don’t have ‘em. Which is kind of what we had thought.”

The 14 cases are sort of right down the middle of what has been reported throughout other campuses nationwide. Some have had a lot more, some a lot less. OU did all it could to give guidelines to players to self-quarantine before arriving in Norman.

All the guidelines are useful, but you can’t control what college-aged kids are going to do. That’s one of the reasons Riley wasn’t too surprised by the 14 positive cases out of 111 tested so far.

And control isn’t the right word, said Riley. He said the goal has been to educate the players and to make sure the staff is setting the right example as well. There would be a lot of arrogance in assuming you could control what they’re doing when not in the OU facilities.

“We’re kind of a microcosm of the whole country right now,” Riley said. “We certainly weren’t expecting zero. I would say there’s some confidence — I don’t know if comfort’s the right word in this situation, but I feel good about our plan and I’m glad we were able to vet a lot of different (people) before we got those guys here.”

Second round of testing?

Castiglione has said in the past that the financial aspect of COVID-19 testing would not be a hindrance to the number of times OU would test.

With 111 players tested as of Monday, that essentially means the first wave of testing is in the books. So what happens to necessitate a second wave? Is it a phased approach? Will it only be players that are showing symptoms?

Riley once again said you can’t worry about cost. You do worry about safety.

“There's a phase when you're just on campus and you're practicing,” Riley said. “And then there's obviously a phase of when you get into the competitive parts of the season and you get ready to start traveling and playing against other people.

“As of right now, we are going to do quite a bit of surveillance testing with our players and staff. We are going to keep that up. We don't want things to creep in here, especially with so many asymptomatic positives across the country right now. We don't want anything to creep in here that we don't know about, so we will continue surveillance testing but I would also say all of this is so fluid. We are going to be aggressive about testing.”

One thing Riley said that has been brought up a lot here in recent weeks is the hope there are strict regulations across the board when it comes to testing for college football programs. That big element, as of now, remains to be seen.

What’s the season looking like?

Moving beyond COVID-19 testing, the season is two months away. Back in April and May, it was pump the brakes on asking about the season.

Now in early July, it’s fair game. The optimism that was shown last month about playing a full season has been diminished a bit by the rapid increasing number of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Riley is still hopeful, but there’s obviously zero guarantee the whole season will go down and won’t be interrupted.

“Oh, I still think we have a really good chance of it,” Riley said. “Now, there’s not 100 percent right now. I mean, things are changing so quickly. I mean, if you’d asked everybody three weeks or a month ago, everybody probably would have said 100 percent, and now that these numbers have surged, that’s created some more doubt in peoples’ minds, and understandably so.”

Riley stressed right now he can’t worry about that. With voluntary workouts back and preseason camp closer than you think, his attention is now toward getting the Sooners ready for the 2020 season.

There will be time to address the schedule and what games get played and what games don’t, but that can’t be his focus or the staff’s or team’s priority July 3.

“We're not gonna know, and we're not gonna know, probably week to week, we're not gonna know,” Riley said. “So we've just gotta let it play out, hopefully our country will respond in a way that I think we all hope it will, and we can get these numbers down and make it safe for players, staff, fans, everybody, and have football. But we've all certainly gotta be ready to adjust.”

Does Missouri State make sense?

Going back to Riley hoping all schools have a standard set of testing protocols and guidelines, it’s incredibly difficult to know if that will be the case with Missouri State.

The Sooners are set to begin the 2020 season with Missouri State coming to Norman. It sounds harsh, but it’s not outlandish to ask if the risk is worth the reward?

Riley said Castiglione has been out ahead of this situation for a while, and the two programs have been in constant conversations about where things stand.

“I give Joe and our administration credit,” Riley said. “They’ve been having ongoing conversations with Missouri State for a long time now. We certainly won’t if we don’t feel comfortable about it. But I think the plan that we have set forth right now – again we have to be ready to adjust. These things can change in a moment’s notice. But I feel confident in the plan that we have going forward right now to be ready to kick it off against Missouri State.”

Set fall to the side and highlight spring?

The goal, said Riley, remains to play in the fall and have everything done the way it has been done for years and years.

But if you’re going to seriously consider all options, the spring option is absolutely on the table. From a national perspective, the thought of a spring season died down around May or so and has returned once again because of COVID-19 simply not slowing down.

The hope that warm weather would reduce the amount of cases has not been proven to be true as we enter the summer months.

So, yea, it feels weird and traditionalists might not be able to fathom a spring football season. However, it might be the best (or only) option left on the table moving forward.

“Then, to me, it just becomes do you think it’s doable? I personally do,” Riley said. “There are differing opinions on that. I don’t believe you could play a full season. It would probably be a conference season, post-season only. We’ve seen often teams go play well into January in the college football playoff and start spring practice sometime in February and nobody says a word about that.”

Riley was adamant you’d need to give the players plenty of time off to rest their bodies and get them ready for the next season. And said a consideration would have to go toward the season starting later than the usual last week of August or first weekend of September.

But if everything falls to the wayside, it’s an option.

“I think the people who say it’s not doable are, in my opinion, just don’t want to think about it,” Riley said. “I think it would be wrong of us to take any potential option off the table right now. I think it would be very difficult to say the spring is not a potential option. I, for one, believe it’s very doable.”

Depth charts could look very different

This is perhaps something that hasn’t been considered too much, but it could absolutely come into play if COVID-19 cases keep popping up during the season as anticipated.

Teams are going to lose players for a certain amount of time. Scout team, walk-ons, every single player on the roster is going to be a valuable commodity.

Players might be forced to play roles they had never done before because there’s no telling what some positive cases could do to a depth chart.

“It’s going to test the limits of your creativity, the limits of your preparation and probably the limits of your patience,” Riley said. “Especially with this contact tracing being defined like it is right now. You could see 20 or more players get wiped out like that. You can plan for some of it. You obviously can’t plan for all of it. It’s going to be an all hands on deck mentality. You’re going to have to have guys ready to play.”