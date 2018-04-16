Oklahoma had what can only be called a game-changing weekend for their program. With six public commitments to come out of this weekend, Lincoln Riley's shine is brighter than ever.

You could make an argument for what the best aspect of this weekend actually was. Most SoonerScoopers would say the recruiting aspect. But those who attended the Bob Stoops celebration dinner or the statue dedication saw something really special as well.

Maybe that's the most successful part of this weekend. There was a little something for everyone.

Heck, as much as the Trace Adkins concert was panned by fans in the Internet, OU still sold 2700 field passes at $25 a pop who wanted to watch Adkins up close.

If you're counting, that paid for $67,500 of the $115,000 OU paid to get Adkins to perform.

One of the biggest things we learned about this weekend is that it was a success on multiple levels. Heck, maybe next year they can have a Baker Mayfield celebration to replace the Bob Stoops celebration.

Although, maybe the Sooners come up with something like the Heisman Plaza to celebrate the best defenders in the program's history. After all, the perception of the Big 12 is that it doesn't play defense. Why not build a statue of Gerald McCoy to kick off some type of defensive statue recognition near the stadium.

Can you imagine a Superman statue of Roy Williams?

Wow, we're just trying to show you a video of Lincoln Riley talking about the spring game. And here we are trying to plan next year's spring game.

Because why not do it again? We're down for it.

Here's Lincoln Riley breaking down more of the nuts and bolts of what happened in the spring game.