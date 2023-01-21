It’s the final five minutes, offensively and defensively. It’s the rebounding, especially the offensive rebounding for the opposition. It’s the free throw disparity. It was all there in spades as OU dropped to 11-8 overall and 2-5 in the Big 12 and now just 1-3 at home in conference play.

But that’s not necessarily a good thing, either. Because the thing that have plagued OU during the first part of conference play reared their ugly head once again in a 62-60 loss to visiting No. 21 Baylor at Lloyd Noble Center.

If the Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State on Wednesday was an anomaly for Oklahoma, Saturday afternoon returned things back to normal.

“I mean, in a one-possession game, they had 18 second chance points...or 30. They were +18. 30 (second chance points),” head coach Porter Moser said. “We were in here after the West Virginia game talking about how the guards got all these extra rebounds. I thought we did some really good things defensively against one of the top offensive teams. And we see time and time again, we couldn't block out.

“We couldn't get the rebound. And I thought Tanner and Jalen played like warriors. And they needed some help on the glass and we just didn't get it anywhere. That was really the storyline. 30 second-chance points.”

Baylor had a 39-30 rebound advantage, punctuated by a 17-9 offensive rebounding edge. And when winning plays had to happen, it was the Bears.

Baylor’s last four buckets were three-pointers. The Bears only had three of them heading into the final five minutes. None bigger than Adam Flagler’s three-pointer with the shot clock expiring to make it 62-58 with 22 seconds left.

Baylor was 13-for-17 from the free throw line, while OU was only 3-for-4 and had its first made free throw come with five minutes left in the game.

The loss spoils a couple of terrific outings from OU leaders Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves. Hill finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Groves, in one of his best games in a long time, had 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

“You know what I liked? I think he missed his first three threes and came back and hit a couple,” Moser said. “Then they had to go to switching one through five. After he hit his second one, they basically went to switching the rest of the game. Guards have to be able to get in the paint. We didn’t get in the paint enough. We settled for a couple of jump shots. You have to go downhill and start the domino.

“I thought he had some great defensive blocks. I thought he played passionate. We had the high-low game going a little bit. I thought he had one of his best all-around games. His passion to win.”

This marks the third one-possession home loss in conference play to a ranked opponent, joining similar defeats to Texas and Iowa State.

Tip-ins

*Solid outing from freshman Otega Oweh off the bench. Arguably the most athletic player on the roster, he’s making his minutes count.

Oweh had six points and five steals in just over 10 minutes of action.

“Right out of the gate, he guarded and turned in a DCO — defense into offense,” Moser said. “That’s what he’s good at. I think we’ve got to keep working on him, on his skill level on offense and everything. But man, he works his tail off. Usually the basketball gods reward guys that work this hard and keep their mind right. But that’s what he brings us: athleticism and defense.”

*Up next: oh boy. OU now heads to Fort Worth to take on TCU on Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs are coming off a dominant 83-60 win at No. 2 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.