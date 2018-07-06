"I'm a Sooner," Washington told Rivals.com "It's always been my school. I've known what I wanted to do for two months now and I feel like now the time is right to do it. We start back with team workouts next week and I wanted to get my decision done and focus on my senior season."

Rivals100 Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland defensive back Woodi Washington has spent the summer visiting schools like Ohio State, Alabama and Florida State, but after each trip he found himself thinking about the visit he wasn't able to make, Oklahoma. His relationship with the Sooners coaches has been growing for months and while he has yet to visit Norman, he made the decision on Friday that he couldn't wait any longer.

Washington has long been planning to to visit Norman at the end of this month for the Sooners elite recruiting event and said he had planned to make the decision then, before deciding he was ready to pull the trigger now.

"I have a great relationship with the defensive backs coach, Coach Cooks," Washington said. "He's a great guy and he's always been on me for a long time. Making visits out here to see me when they are allowed, talking to me on the phone, telling me how bad they need me. Coach Riley has also been recruiting me so our relationship just kept building and getting better as things went a long."

The coaches have told Washington he has a chance to come in and earn playing time early, something that's important to him. He also said he's excited to play in the pass-happy Big 12.

"Every coach tells you that you will get a shot to play early but I really believed what they had to say about my chances," Washington said. "They play a lot of teams that throw the ball a lot and that's a defensive back's dream."

Oklahoma's recent success, including playing in last year's College Football Playoff, also played a factor in Washington's decision.

"They are near the top of the rankings every year and they are always competing for championships," Washington said. "To know that I'll be playing against the Alabama's and ohio State's every year is something I dreamed of growing up and now I'll have a chance to play on the biggest stage."

If all goes according to plan, Washington will be doing it alongside 2018 five-star Sooners defensive back signee Bredan Radley-Hiles.

"It will be great to play with him," Washington said. "He plays with an edge and we can make each other better. It will be him on one side and me on the other and that will be great."

Other schools continue to recruit Washington, but he said he's shutting things down.

"This week I heard from Coach Pruitt at Tennessee this week and the coaches at Notre Dame want me to come up but I'm going to take my visit at the end of the month and then my official visit during the fall to Oklahoma and that's all I have planned."

Washington is commitment No. 15 for the Sooners, who are firmly entrenched in the Top Five in the Rivals.com team rankings.