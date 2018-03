HOUSTON - Oklahoma had some success recruiting defensive line talent in 2018 but to become the special unit they seek to be it will be about putting more and more talent into the defensive unit. One of the key pieces the Sooners hope to build their 2019 class around is Katy (Texas) Mayde Creek Rivals100 defensive end Marcus Stripling. He caught up with SCOOPHD following the Rivals 3Stripe Camp about setting his first official and the reality that the trip is in Norman.