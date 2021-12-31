Road to 2022 starts now for OU

If you had any doubts at all that the Alamo Bowl was closing a chapter for Oklahoma, then those were wiped away with what happened Thursday.

Just hours after the Sooners disposed of Oregon 47-32 in San Antonio, you started to see a flurry of announcements.

Out with 2021, time for 2022.

Let’s start with some NFL Draft announcements. None of these were shocking, but running back Kennedy Brooks, H-Back Jeremiah Hall and kicker Gabe Brkic all declared they are leaving OU to enter the Draft.

Brooks had hinted at this before when talking about playing his final home game vs. Iowa State, and he can’t go out on a higher note.

He was sensational vs. the Ducks, rushing for 142 yards on just 14 carries and tying his single-game career high with three touchdowns.

Hall had spoken all season as if this was his final one in Norman, and it was a very productive career that included several timely catches in pivotal moments.

A team captain for the 2021 season, Hall continued the fine tradition for the Sooners at the position.

Through the first two months of the season, there wasn’t a better kicker in the country than Brkic. Routinely nailing 50-yard field goals like nothing, but he hit a bit of a rough patch to close the season.

Regardless, it makes sense with his ability and his usual accuracy to go ahead and test the waters.

One of Brkic’s counterparts is staying, though. Deep snapper Kasey Kelleher announced he will return to OU for one more season. No Brkic, but Kelleher and punter Michael Turk will be back for another run at things in 2022.

Safety Pat Fields talked all month about this being his final game. But it’s not the Draft he’s getting ready for, nope.

Instead, the two-time team captain is headed to Stanford to continue his academic career, earning a full-ride scholarship to earn his Masters in management science and engineering.

There are still a bunch of key members that we haven’t heard from yet like linebacker DaShaun White, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, offensive linemen Tyrese Robinson and Chris Murray, just to name a few. And obviously, once the family vacation is in the books, all eyes go toward quarterback Caleb Williams.

An interesting couple of weeks coming up for OU to determine what the 2022 team could look like under Brent Venables.

Coaches say their farewell

The bowl game wasn’t just emotional to see Bob Stoops coaching one more game, but those three assistants gave everything they had to the program.

Wednesday marked the final time, at least for now, that Calvin Thibodeaux, Brian Odom and Jamar Cain were able to represent the Sooners.

Thibodeaux broke down emotionally during pregame warmups, and all three defensive coaches were doused in a Gatorade bath for their roles in preparing the team and the victory Wednesday.

Cain, Odom, Thibodeaux all sent out heartfelt messages on social media, thanking OU as they move on with their next chapter.

Cain and Odom will join former OU coach Lincoln Riley at USC, while Thibodeaux’s next journey is at SMU.

Offers galore

Hit the ground running is one way to describe new defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis. He has not been bashful to be recruiting like crazy, even during the dead period.

If you didn’t sign during the three-day timetable in December, then Chavis is on the attack.