NORWALK, Calif. - Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting has inspired a lot of conversation, but no position has seen more chatter than at running back where Oklahoma is involved with the who's who of national backs. One such player that has flown a bit under the radar, relatively speaking, is Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Rivals100 running back Bijan Robinson . The do-it-all back shined recently at the Los Angeles Rivals3StripeCamp and talked about what it means to put together such a strong work in California.

"It’s great to come out here and compete against the best guys on the west coast and get a feel for what it’s like competing in college," Robinson said. "It means a lot because I came here my freshman year and did a little bit of the same things. And you know competition rises a bit more (here)."

As mentioned, Robinson's relationship with Oklahoma hasn't received the notoriety of some others but according to the multi-skilled back that's not because things aren't progressing nicely between himself and the Sooners.

"They are my second official visit, I haven’t set it up yet but Ohio State, UCLA, and Oklahoma, those are the only three that I’m sure of right now," he explained.

Oklahoma has long recruited Arizona quite hard but it's a future Sooners that Robinson says he has spoken with the most about his future time in Norman.

"I love the vibe of all of the players, I text a lot of the guys that go there, coach Lincoln (Riley) he is the best to talk to as a person," he said.

"Actually it's more the future players that I talk to, I talk to Spencer (Rattler) all the time, a couple of the running backs that are committed there."

Robinson is well aware of the commitment of fellow Rivals100 back Jase McClellan as well as the other talent already on campus. Not surprisingly, he sees himself bringing in something the Sooners don't currently have on their roster. And he knows that no matter where he goes, plenty of work lies in front of him.

"They just said you’ve got to come here and work, a lot of their running backs, they are one type of guy or another. They don’t really have that all around guy they are looking for," Robinson explained.

And, how does he feel about Oklahoma lacking that 'type' of guy?

"I feel like I’m that guy."