Oklahoma senior wide receiver Myles Tease isn’t about to give out all his secrets or tricks to the trade, but he wants everybody to know.

“Oh, I’m undefeated,” said Tease about the touchdown celebration this season at OU, featuring quarterback Kyler Murray and various receivers playing a game of rock-paper-scissors.

Indeed, the childhood classic game has made its way to Norman in a huge way for the 2018 season with Murray and Tease getting it all started back in the summer.

It had nothing to do with football. The duo played in the summer with the loser having to take the laundry for all involved. Quickly, that group included Nick Basquine and Marquise Brown, and it took off from there and continued into the season.

“Myles Tease comes with a different approach than Nick Basquine,” Brown said. “And Kyler, you know he’s kind of a wild card, so you’ve got to just come out and attack him.”

There have been ample chances for the guys to go through their touchdown routines. Brown leads the team with 19 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Tease has a touchdown, and Murray has combined for 14 touchdowns (11 passing, three rushing) in the first four games of the season.

Despite a 28-21 overtime win vs. Army last week, the feeling around the program is the team has something to prove this weekend taking on Baylor in Norman. An offense that was shut out in the second half vs. the Black Knights, it’s time to shine again vs. the Bears.

And if they do, the rock-paper-scissors battles will continue.

“They’re all pretty good,” Tease said. “Everybody has their strategy. Some people have their slumps. It’s definitely not me going through any slumps.

“I can’t give it out (his strategy). They might be watching this. They can’t have that strategy.”

The winner gets bragging rights, and that’s enough for guys as competitive as the OU players are. The more battles, the better.

“That means we’re scoring a lot of points,” Tease said. “That’s what we all want.”