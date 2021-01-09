It’s a bittersweet feeling for Sooner fans because no doubt the faithful are thrilled for Perkins and his opportunity, while also feeling slighted because they would have loved to have seen Perkins for a full season and what he would have accomplished in 2021.

That final domino has fallen for Oklahoma as defensive end Ronnie Perkins announced Saturday afternoon he is entering the 2021 NFL Draft and will not return to Norman.

Forever thankful for my time in Norman, now it’s time to chase my dreams. Thank you Sooner Nation!!!🖤 #7avageOut pic.twitter.com/mLIIAw86CH

As is, though, Perkins put so much on tape in the last six games that almost everybody could see this decision coming. He becomes the sixth member of OU’s 2020 team to enter the Draft, joined by offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy, defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The talent has never been the question for Perkins, and it certainly wasn’t for his performance during the 2020 season. The question was whether he felt he had done enough to show NFL scouts what he’s capable of at the next level.

Perkins missed last year’s Peach Bowl and the first five games of this season because of an NCAA suspension before returning with a vengeance at Texas Tech.

In just six games, Perkins has 24 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss. Perkins had at least one tackle for loss in every game he played. He also had 5.5 sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Perkins was a monstrous win on the recruiting trail for OU and defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux for the 2018 class, coming out of St. Louis. He absolutely lived up to the billing throughout the course of his OU career, being a difference maker on the field and a leader off of it.

Perkins finishes his OU career with 33 games played with 99 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks, averaging essentially a tackle for loss per game.

The only decision that feels like it’s left is RUSH linebacker Nik Bonitto. He would be a redshirt sophomore (again) for OU in 2021, if he chooses to return.