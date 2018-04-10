Oklahoma released their rosters for Adrian Peterson and Trent Williams spring game teams yesterday. The roundtable is back to breakdown our thoughts on the makeup of each roster, what we like, what we don’t and what the fans are missing out on this weekend during the spring finale.

1) What stands out about makeup of Team Peterson?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH: Kyler Murray to Marquise Brown? Yes. Adrian Ealy and/or Quinn Mittermeier working against the likes of freshman phenom and Team Williams member Jalen Redmond? You have my attention. How about getting our first look at outside linebacker Ryan Jones and former Rivals250 standout Ronnie Perkins? Throw in Jon-Michael Terry along with A.D. Miller and you, officially, have my attention. And, of course, how could you not be excited about Tony Jefferson coaching Bookie Radley-Hiles -- even if it is only for a couple hours on a spring Saturday.

BOB PRZYBYLO: You want dynamic playmakers? Team Peterson is your team. You didn’t get to see a lot of Kyler Murray last year, but one highlight of the season was the deep bomb Murray threw to Marquise Brown in the win vs. Tulane.

Well, you can see that again. Arguably the two fastest on the team paired up together. Riley could get creative with a Murray-Brown option look or Murray could just show off his arm and Brown his speed.

Defensively, the name du jour is Brendan ‘Bookie’ Radley-Hiles. You add Radley-Hiles with the most experienced defensive back in Parnell Motley, and you wonder how Austin Kendall will be able to navigate things.

Playmakers galore on both sides of the ball

CAREY MURDOCK: Without question, Kyler Murray is the best quarterback based on this roster. The coaches gave the majority of the best offensive players to Austin Kendall. CeeDee Lamb, Grant Calcaterra, Rodney Anderson and even Carson Meier were put on the other team. Staying with the top player theme, interesting that Parnell Motley is on one team and Tre Norwood and Tre Brown are on another team. I’m calling Motley as a starter next season.

2) What stands out about makeup of Team Williams?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH: There's a lot of proven talent surrounding quarterback Austin Kendall. Rodney Anderson, Grant Calcaterra, CeeDee Lamb to name just a few. Undoubtedly, Team Williams holds more 'proven' playmakers. But that's why the spring game is sometimes so fun -- who stands out among the rest? Neville Gallimore chasing around Kyler Murray? How about the Austin Kendall to Charleston Rambo connection? First looks at Jaqualyn Crawford and Kennedy Brooks will be fun as well.

BOB PRZYBYLO: A redshirt everybody is wanting to see is wide receiver Charleston Rambo. He wasn’t a mid-year enrollee last year so nobody has seen what he can do at Owen Field. Rambo spent all last season on scout team with Austin Kendall so you wonder if those two are cooking up something special.

Defensively, it’s tough to find closer friends than defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Kenneth Mann. They’ve been tight since the recruiting process and now both are in position to become a potent one-two punch for Mike Stoops’ defense in 2018. They’re paired together in what should be a sign of things to come.

Mid-year enrollee watch sees wide receiver JaQuayln Crawford on offense and Jalen Redmond on defense.

CAREY MURDOCK: Continuing the Kyler Murray is the best quarterback, Bobby Evans, Ben Powers, Creed Humphrey and Cody Ford are all on Austin Kendall’s team. It will be good to see both Tre Brown and Tre Norwood both playing against Kyler Murray so we can see how those two stack up against each other. All eyes will be on Charleston Rambo as the most highly regarded receiver left on this roster that we haven’t seen.

3) Matchups people are most going to miss?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH: Sort of feel robbed not getting to see Tre Brown cover CeeDee Lamb. Perhaps it could be a late addition but a beer chugging contest between Trent Williams and Lane Johnson is the match-up we don't necessarily need but one that we deserve.

BOB PRZYBYLO: Have to start with Brown vs. Motley. It was at last year’s spring game when Motley picked off a pass intended for Brown that let people know why the players and coaches had talked about Motley so much.

For sheer brute force, Team Williams is depriving us of offensive lineman Creed Humphrey going up against Gallimore. That would have been a fun battle in the trenches.

Same can be said about Bobby Evans and Mark Jackson being on the same team. We heard for years about what Ogbonnia Okoronkwo vs. Orlando Brown did to help both guys, would have been fun to perhaps watch that matchup.

CAREY MURDOCK: Mainly Kyler Murray and the star receivers. We also won’t get to see Bookie vs. Kyler since they are on the same team. The biggest disappointment will come in players who don’t participate, or don’t participate much. I wouldn’t expect to see a lot of Rodney Anderson. I mean, the guy had a broken neck at one time. Why risk it? We know Caleb Kelly and Mykel Jones are out. But will we see much of Kenneth Murray? Probably not. Que Overton has been out this spring as well. We probably won’t see Jordan Parker either. It also sounds like Chanse Sylvie’s ankle sprain has been pretty severe.

Give us a bonus takeaway? I’m Ron Burgundy?

EDDIE RADOSEVICH: The booking making service of Radosevich and Radosevich have officially opened Team Williams as a -6.5 point favorite. Over/Under 55. I also really enjoy the return to a normal scoring system. Unlike in years past, I may actually be able to understand how a team can score this year. Even something as simple as that should go a long way in keeping the average fans interst level in the game.

BOB PRZYBYLO: Might mean nothing, might mean something. Austin Seibert is only slated to participate for Team Peterson. That could be interesting if a big field goal is needed to determine the contest.

CAREY MURDOCK: There’s always so much you do know heading into a spring game. You pretty much know what you’ll get with Kyler Murray, the offensive linemen that have started, CeeDee Lamb, Calcaterra, etc. But as always, the new faces are the reason to go to this game. Brendan Radley-Hiles, Ronnie Perkins, Jalen Redmond, T.J. Pledger, Charleston Rambo, Kennedy Brooks, Levi Draper, Jaqualyn Crawford and others. I also want to see Curtis Bolton after his return. I think he’s one of those few guys we’ve seen before that could make an impressive jump. Is it also possible we could come away just as impressed with Tanner Schafer as we were Austin Kendall? Or could Austin Kendall somehow come away as the most impressive QB, even over Kyler Murray, with all those receivers at his disposal?