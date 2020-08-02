Welp, the roundtable is back! Bob, Eddie and Carey weigh in on the 2020 season as fall camp has already started in Norman. So what do we envision for this season? We’re not so concerned with the Sooners on the field. We just want them to get on the field against competition at this point. So we break down our visions for what this season holds. We can come back next week after we’ve had a chance to talk to Lincoln Riley to get more involved with everything happening on the practice fields. 1) Everyone but the Big 12 has all but eliminated non-conference games this season. If the Big 12 follows suit, should the NCAA plan to have a four-team College Football Playoff at the end of the year? Or if all goes well and everyone is able to finish their season, should the CFB Playoff expand the playoff for one year only to 6 or even 8 teams? BOB PRZYBYLO It's weird because no, there shouldn’t be a playoff but have no idea what you put to replace it. You don’t want to say this becomes a de facto exhibition season and just a chance for people to improve their NFL Draft stock, but no clue how you pay off a season where everybody is doing something different. The debate would be intense about whether the second-place SEC or Big Ten team is better than the Big 12 or Pac-12 conference champion, and you’d have no realistic way of trying to use logic to answer the question. The answer is to expand to six for this year, but I don’t see the committee making such a spur of the moment decision. Feels like that would take years and years of deciding compared to just a few weeks or months. EDDIE RADOSEVICH Expand. Expand. Expand. It's the perfect time to do so. The NBA is playing in a Bubble. Major League Baseball is playing seven inning double headers. And Bryson DeChambeau is asking for free drops because of fire ants. If you want to get weird and experiment the time is now. Besides. An 8-team playoff already makes too much sense. Some would argue it's the way to go even in a normal year. Five Power 5 Conference Champions are in. Two at-large. And let us even throw a bone to our G5 brethern. Guess what? We're in a global pandemic and you're in, too. Seems fairly simple. TV money is going to be insane anyhow. Just do it.

CAREY MURDOCK If college football can finish a season, I think you absolutely need to expand the college football playoff. But I don’t think it needs to be 8 teams. I think 6 teams would be the answer. That way you can have all the Power 5 leagues involved and one at-large from the Group of 5. Every league could use a financial boost if we get to the end of this thing and no one is being more affected by this COVID season than the Group of 5 teams who have lost all their big revenue non-conference matchups for the most part. Not to mention, with everything going on, it’s better to play fewer games than more. With travel, potential family time, it’s going to be hard to keep everyone away from the virus as we’re finding out already with baseball. 2) Do you think teams will take extreme measures in their preseason camps like no more padded practices? Or maybe just no scrimmage sessions? Will the practice field be the only time these players are physically in the same room together for team meetings? What do you guys think? BOB PRZYBYLO Gone are the days of the Oklahoma drill, that’s for sure. That’s going to be one fine line to balance between having no contact and not being ready for a game to having too much contact and risking any sort of COVID-19 through the team. We’ve heard for months about OU’s brass having one contingency plan after another about how to deal with things, and you know this had to be a topic addressed. Meetings will be spread out through the stadium and in the meeting rooms. It’ll feel incredibly strange, at first, because everybody just comes around to accepting it. EDDIE RADOSEVICH We've already seen the protocols in places like the team meeting rooms in Kansas City and the actual lockerroom in Detroit. There's no reason to think protocols and guidelines won't be in place when it comes to the college season. Just look at what Oklahoma has done over the last month since welcoming players back to campus. Meticulous. Some would even call it extreme. And guess what? It's worked. More specifically look at the last four rounds of COVID test results in Norman. There's a reason why those test numbers have yielded zero positive tests. The only way this football season begins and finishes will be because of protocols and guidelines that are in place to protect the student-athlete. Will changes come to how they practice? You can be sure of it. Maybe you don't scrimmage 'good on good'. Maybe you don't have starters rooming with walk-ons. Everything has to be looked at when it comes to getting this season in. Remember. There's nothing usual about what is going on in the world around us. Be flexible. Be willing to adapt and change. It's going to be a weird one.



Kennedy Brooks masked up at practice. Photo credit: Ty Russell/SoonerSports.com (SoonerSportsTV)

CAREY MURDOCK To be fair, I was the last to do my roundtable and since it was after Saturday we know the answer to this question as Lincoln Riley said OU will continue practicing as normal, just with cloth masks built into their helmets. But this is a critical time for teams. It will be even more critical when students are back on campus. The biggest fear is that teams aren’t going to be testing daily. It will be harder to contain the spread of the virus without daily testing. I don’t know if the rapid testing can be implemented anytime soon, but I think testing frequency is a bigger key to everything than how you practice. If someone is on the practice field with the virus, it’s probably going to spread no matter what drills you do. It can just as easily spread in the locker room or the training facility. 3) Do you think we’ll see bowl games this year outside of a College Football Playoff? BOB PRZYBYLO Yes, but it’ll just be the big ones. If you can make it to the Fiesta or Cotton or Peach Bowls (not being used for the CFP), that should still mean something. It’s going to be a big financial hit for the other games to not be played, but that’s been the story of 2020 for just about everybody. Why should the bowl games be any different? EDDIE RADOSEVICH This is actually the toughest question of the exercise. And it's my first exercise in a while so bear with me. On one hand I think we'll have bigger problems in the world if we can't be gathering by December. On the other, yeah, I could totally see us going without bowl games. Just ask the NCAA Tournament. Still can't believe we didn't have one. I have the lowest of expectations for the year 2020. So I ask a question of my own. Do I think we'll have bowls without fans attending? Right now I find that hard to believe. But I also would have never imagined an OU-Texas in an empty Cotton Bowl. Man, I hope this whole thing works itself out. CAREY MURDOCK It’s kind of funny the Peach Bowl announced they were cancelling their preseason games while simultaneously announcing they look forward to their bowl game matchup later in the season. These bowl games want to survive as well. I can’t see how certain bowls are going to be able to function with the guaranteed payouts and mandatory ticket purchases they hold schools to. Not to mention having to buy tickets for your band. How can these bowls make million dollar payouts without full stadiums? And staying at a bowl destination for over a week? I gotta think we’re talking about flying in and flying out for most of these teams. Maybe bowls can put together plans for their own bubbles where the players can quarantine? I’d have to think that’s exactly what the College Football Playoff would look like. Right now, the goal is just to play the season. If you can do that you start figuring out how to crown a champion. Saving the bowl games is about as far down the list as you go. I’m not against it. I’d like to see it. There are just so many bigger fish to fry at the start of August. 4) Any chance we don’t see national awards given out? Such as the Heisman, The Butkus, Belitnikoff? Maybe we should have included the Lou Groza for Gabe Brkic? BOB PRZYBYLO Have gone back and forth on this. Initially, thought it would be ridiculous to hand out any of these prestigious awards. But after thinking about it, yea, all of these are going to be given out. Time will tell if everything comes with an asterisk to this season or if people just come to accept the outcomes, but there will be awards. Not sure if there will be an OU quarterback in New York for the Heisman, but a lot of the non-conference cupcake games didn’t cement award winners anyway. It’s the big-time conference games that help dictate the winners in the first place. EDDIE RADOSEVICH We'll have national awards this year. We should have national awards this year. We need to have national awards this year. Hell half the people that vote for these awards probably don't even know we're going through a global pandemic. They only watch half the games anyways. Oh, don't get me started. I'm sure there will be radio shows across the country that will say, 'we shouldn't have awards' ... 'you have to put an asterisk next to the name of (insert award)' ... yada yada yada. I get it. Remember we're lucky to be even playing. If everyone plays a ten game schedule that's plenty of games to figure it out. The student-athletes should still be rewarded for the games they play. There's still going to be onfield competition (we hope!). And hand my man Gabe Brkic the Lou Groza. That race has already been won. *Brkic struts to midfield*

