Safety valve: Billy Bowman announces return for 2024 season

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer

As the transfer portal heats up for the Sooners, there's been a lot of questions about who will return in 2024.

On Friday night, a massive weight came off the shoulders of Oklahoma's coaching staff and fans. Veteran safety Billy Bowman announced in a social media post that he will return for the 2024 season.

"Sooner Nation, let's run it back," Bowman wrote. "... SEC~Boomer! (sic)."

Bowman had initially been cryptic about his future plans, consistently stating that he'd wait until the Sooners' matchup with Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 before making a decision. Instead, Bowman couldn't wait to announce that he'll be back.

That is significant news for the Sooners, who will have a critical piece of the secondary intact for the first season in the SEC.

Bowman has started nearly every game over the past two seasons, but this year was his best yet as a Sooner. He started all 12 regular season games, ranking second on the team in total tackles (61) to go with three tackles for loss. Most importantly, he's second in the nation in interceptions (6) and has returned three of them for touchdowns, the most by a Sooner in a single season in program history. The most critical one came against BYU, when he returned an interception for a 100-yard touchdown in a 31-24 win.

Bowman, who will be a senior next season, will return next season to lead an OU safety room that includes Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears Jennings.

