As the transfer portal heats up for the Sooners, there's been a lot of questions about who will return in 2024. On Friday night, a massive weight came off the shoulders of Oklahoma's coaching staff and fans. Veteran safety Billy Bowman announced in a social media post that he will return for the 2024 season.

"Sooner Nation, let's run it back," Bowman wrote. "... SEC~Boomer! (sic)." Bowman had initially been cryptic about his future plans, consistently stating that he'd wait until the Sooners' matchup with Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 before making a decision. Instead, Bowman couldn't wait to announce that he'll be back. That is significant news for the Sooners, who will have a critical piece of the secondary intact for the first season in the SEC.

