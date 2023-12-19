After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Savion Byrd has announced his new school on Tuesday.

Byrd will leave the Sooners after spending three seasons with the team. The former 2021 four-star recruit appeared in 12 games through his first two seasons before seeing an elevated role this year.

Byrd started the first three games of the season, logging 91 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. But due to an early injury and inconsistent performances on the field, Byrd gradually fell out of the rotation and made just one more start the rest of the way. He finished the season with nine appearances, logging just 21 total snaps in the final three games.

The Cedar Hill, Texas native joins former OU offensive lineman Nate Anderson, who also announced his commitment to the Mustangs over the weekend.

It's been a tough couple weeks for the Sooners on the offensive line. In addition to Anderson and Byrd, true freshman Cayden Green announced he'll be transferring to Missouri on Tuesday, while Aaryn Parks also entered the portal earlier this month. Andrew Raym and Tyler Guyton have declared for the NFL Draft and have opted out of the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. Fortunately for the Sooners, they picked up a commitment from four-star prospect Eddy Pierre-Louis last weekend.